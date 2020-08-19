Menu
Gympie has voted and we have a winner of the 2020 Best Gympie Region Dad Bod?
STITCHED UP: Gympie’s Best Dad Bod ‘a man amongst boys’

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
19th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
FROM serious contenders to stitch ups, we received an enthusiastic response in our search to find Gympie’s Best Dad Bod, and we narrowed down the finalists to four.

Gympie Times readers then voted and the Dad Bod they voted in as Number 1 was Lachlan Garrels, taking 34 per cent of the vote.

Lachlan was thrown into the running by his good mate Tom Cavanagh, who nominated him with this winning photo of his Dad Bod.

The “man of the hour” Lachlan Garrels and his competition-winning rig.
“The world needs to see those fine curves, why wouldn’t I nominate him?” Tom said.

“Not for a second did I think that he didn’t have what it took to win.

“He’s a man amongst boys.”

Good sport Lachlan, however, said he was surprised by his win.

“I didn’t vote and no I didn’t (expect to win) but happy I pulled through,” he said.

“Full credit to the boys for the nomination.

“Great stitch up.”

Gympie’s Best Dad Bod winner Lachlan rocking a ‘dad’ outfit. Picture supplied by good mate Tom Cavanagh who says it’s time to pop the champagne.
Tom also nominated Lachlan in last month’s search to find Gympie’s Hottest Tradie, and he made it to the final 23, but lost out to glazier Leisa Harch.

“Yeah I put him in for that as well,” Tom said.

“Was quite devastated that he didn’t wrap his hand around the win for that one but hey he’s the man of the hour for this one.

“Time to pop the top of some champagne.”

Coupla dads

Warren Clarke’s dad bod was a close runner up in the poll, with 29 per cent, Lanze Magin came in third with 21 per cent, and Jonathan Robson fourth with 14 per cent of the votes.

Contestant Jonathan Robson shows off his dad bod.
