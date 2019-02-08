Stirling collapse: 'Couldn't give my boys a good Christmas'

A GYMPIE painter who lost almost $15,000 in the liquidation of local building company Stirling Homes said he was unable to "give my boys a good Christmas” as a result.

Steve Grills, who owns and operates As Smooth As Painters based on the Southside, said he had to take out an overdraft to cover his losses as a subcontractor in the overall $6 million collapse of Stirling Homes last October.

As Smooth As Painters are owed a projected amount totalling $14,640.00 as just one of 113 unsecured creditors listed on a Stirling Investments Qld Pty Ltd statutory report lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission by liquidator Chifley Advisory.

Mr Grills said his business had found itself in unfamiliar and painful territory amid the collapse.

"It's a lot of money for a small business to lose,” he said.

"I've had this business for 10 years and this is the first time this has happened to us.

"Because of this I couldn't afford to pay wages with other jobs going on.

"It really makes life hard, especially over the Christmas period. I couldn't get a Christmas party or a bonus for my boys.”

Mr Grills said he had previously worked for Stirling Homes director Peter Bazzan for "a couple of years” before continuing his career with As Smooth As.

"I used to work for Pete and treated him as a mate,” Mr Grills said.

"It's hard to know what the truth is, but I hope it comes out at some stage. It could be a year, two years or six months, but I hope it does.”

The reports lodged with ASIC revealed Stirling Investments Qld and PRB Construction, both run by Peter Ross Bazzan, had significant financial issues long before they collapsed.

Liquidator Gavin Moss said in the report Stirling Investments may have been trading insolvent as early as June 30, 2016, and PRB Construction the year before that.

