Stinking, dirty, neglected: who's cleaning Gympie's toilets?

Letter to the Editor

WE ARE becoming tied of being told of the state of the toilets.

This has been going on for years and years.

We've always said to every one 'let council know and answer has been the same we have.

On Wednesday of last I went to town and bugger me if it wasn't the topic.

We were once told when we had the contract, "we are not the toilet police".

Natalie Rae was not too disappointed with the state of the female public toilets in Mary St this morning. Frances Klein

Well maybe someone should be.

"Have I seen them?" I was asked.

Twice approached and told of the smell, dirty, overall neglect of cleaning.

This has been mentioned to myself and Kerry by a lot of Gympie residents, when the contract clearly states this paramount.

Rubbish left in a Mary St public toilet this morning. Frances Klein

We would like to know on behalf of the rate payers what's going on? Who's in charge of this contract?

Maybe this person should get off their bum and follow up these complaints, for it's over four years since we've finished.

Four years is surely enough time to have corrected this problem. Now this has been a thorn in the side of a lot of people who actually pay for you at council to do your job.

Checking up is someone's job! Isn't it?

Shane Raymont heads into the gents in Mary St this morning to see how clean it is. Frances Klein

Or are we paying thin air payments to this mythical person?

Roy Whaite and Kerry Clutterbuck,

(formerly U Asked For It Cleaning)