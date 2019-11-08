STINKER: Heat dial to crank up 3 more notches in Gympie today

Gympie's will join the rest of the South East with a major heat spike bearing down on us .

IF YOU thought yesterday was a scorcher, temperature are expected to soar another three degrees higher in Gympie today, taking the mercury to 38C and delivering a day more than 7C above average for November.

Gympie hit 34.9C yesterday at 3.30pm - the product of dry, hot winds that pushed the region into severe fire danger.

A surface trough moving through southern Queensland was trailing the hot, dry air mass, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jess Gardner said, and delivering strong west to north westerly winds.

Part of a large gum falls victim to strong winds at The Dawn, near Gympie this week.

The hot, dry gusts will continue today, leading to another severe fire danger rating across Wide Bay.

It will also affect the Burnett, Central Highlands and Coalfields, Maranoa and Warrego Districts.

Humidity is forecast to be at just 10% today in the Gympie region.

But a cool change is in the forecast, with a coming by morning, Miss Gardner said.

The maximum temperature is expected to drop 6C compared to today; peaking at 32C.

The will be marked by more south westerly winds that won’t be as forceful.