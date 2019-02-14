STINKER ALERT: Brace yourself Gympie for 39C

STINKER ALERT: Have you got a plan to keep cool when Gympie's temperature sky rockets to 9C above average on Wednesday?!

IF YOU think the past few days were hot, then tomorrow is going to knock your hat off with the mercury forecast to sky rocket to 39C.

At 9C above average it is predicted to be the hottest day this summer, and a temperature we haven't sweated through since February 12 two years ago.

And with high humidity, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lachlan Stoney said it could feel even hotter than the temperature suggests.

The lead up will be a scorcher too, with a top of 35C and the chance of storms officially predicted for Gympie today.

"I wouldn't be surprised if it cracked 36C today” Mr Stoney said.

BoM's MetEye mapping showing the temperture prediction for 1pm on Wednesday. Gympie falls in the 39-42C category. Contributed

The culprit is a stagnant air mass sitting across most of southern Queensland that is heating up day after day, Mr Stoney said.

"Rising air in the monsoon in the tropics is moving south and as it descends over the continent becomes warm and dry,” he said.

Thursday is predicted to remain above average at 34C, but Friday and the weekend conditions should retreat to the norm with a top of 30C.

This summer's hottest day so far in Gympie reached 38.7C on December 2 last year.