Bluebottle threat finally set to ease on Coast beaches

Blue bottles that have been the curse of an otherwise perfect summer could start to disappear from Sunshine Coast beaches by the weekend.

Blue bottles that have been the curse of an otherwise perfect summer could start to disappear from Sunshine Coast beaches by the weekend. Warren Lynam

A COOL southeasterly change by Saturday should finally ease the flow of bluebottles onto Sunshine Coast beaches which have seen lifeguards and lifesavers treat 14,510 stings since December 1.

Eleven of those cases required an ambulance to be called with seven victims transported to hospital for further treatment, according to Surf Lifesaving Queensland.

The easterly winds that have brought the armadas of stingers ashore, however, would persist through the next few days, according to Bureau of Meteorology forecaster James Thompson.

He said a high-pressure system located in the Tasman Sea between Sydney and New Zealand combined with a monsoon trough in the state's north had locked the Sunshine Coast into weeks of easterly winds and swell.

Mr Thompson said we were likely to see a southeasterly shift for the weekend.

Lifeguard supervisor Rhys Drury said the best treatment for the stingers was to get the tentacles off and to shower under water as hot as you could handle to neutralise the affect. Otherwise ice worked effectively to numb the pain.

"It's been relentless," he said. "With east winds and east swell the guys have been flat out."

Dr Lisa-ann Gershwin, of the Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Service, said bluebottles lived in big aggregations known as armadas.

Mariners had reported sailing for days before they passed through just one of the many populations whose habitats were the world's oceans.

Dr Gershwin said bluebottles were one of nature's amazing stories living in big populations, half of which had their sail-like combs set to the left and half to the right.

The variation ensured the entire population couldn't be wiped out through being stranded ashore in conditions like we've experienced for the past five weeks.

When relaxed the main cotton-like fishing tentacles could extend to more than a metre trapping fish and crustaceans which were their main food source.

Dr Gershwin has worked with the Sunshine Coast Council for the past two years developing programs to sample coastal environments for signs of tropical Irukandji.

During that time she said there had not been one found and nor did she anticipate there would be until its habitat also moved south, something unlikely to occur any time soon.

Dr Gershwin said Irukandji Syndrome incidents had been recorded as far south as Geelong since 1893.