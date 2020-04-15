Still waiting: No travel update for stranded Queenslanders

THE STATE Government is still working to bring Queenslanders stuck in Perth home, despite some New South Wales residents having already been repatriated.

It comes after The Courier-Mail yesterday revealed 242 Queenslanders were stuck in Western Australia, with some having been on the Vasco da Gama cruise ship.

Bribie Island residents Bob Marsellos and wife Andre are among Queenslanders wanting to get home from Perth however there are no direct flights to Brisbane until April 25.

Mr Marsellos told The Courier-Mail this morning he still hadn't received an update as to when they could travel back.

Queensland Health earlier this week said the individual states where people depart from, following their quarantine, were responsible for leading repatriation efforts and negotiating with airlines.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski today said he was in contact with Western Australia to get confirmed figures around how many people were still over there.

"I know there's been some repatriation going on (from New South Wales) but there's challenges between all the states not just Western Australia and Queensland," he said.