Still waiting for Gympie hospital initiatives to happen

SERVICES at the Gympie Hospital have been in the spotlight recently with calls from the public for an oncology unit. However, much of that call is misinformed because Gympie Hospital already has an oncology unit which recently increased day clinic oncology services. This is on top of the terrific service of Supporting Chemo in Cooloola which offers accommodation for chemotherapy patients.

A great start to upgrading our local health services have been the installation of the CT scanner at the Hospital and the release of the hospital Master Plan (12 months overdue) last year.

Even though the Master Plan was scheduled for release in February 2015, it took seven Questions to the Minister, eight press releases, and a year's wait before it finally saw the light of day.

We always knew that among the first priorities in the Master Plan would be the installation of a CT scanner and as soon as it was released I was calling on the Minister to give us our scanner. Another 18 months later and we finally have the scanner at our hospital.

I have written to the Minister for Health asking for an update on the other highlighted initiatives in the document which include redeveloping the current maternity ward; refurbishments of the current Allied Health area; enhanced loading dock facility and bulk oxygen storage facility; assessment on the most appropriate action to address staff accommodation needs; exploration of options to expand and refurbish the pharmacy and medical records areas; and a decision on whether the hospital needs to support an on site GP presence.