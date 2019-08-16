Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kirra McLoughlin.
Kirra McLoughlin. Contributed
News

Still no date for inquest into Kirra's death

JOSH PRESTON
by
16th Aug 2019 4:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE inquest into the 2014 death of Wolvi mum Kirra McLoughlin will not go ahead this month, according to the Coroners Court of Queensland.

Ms McLoughlin's name was missing from the court's list for August after an inquest was granted in late May.

RELATED STORIES

- 'Perhaps now the truth can come out into the open'

- 105 bruises but no clue to young mum's death

She died at the age of 27 in what her family said were "the most horrific and suspicious circumstances”, with her autopsy revealing blunt-force trauma to her head and extensive bruising to her face, neck, shoulders, trunk, back, arms and legs.

The unsolved nature of her death inspired the Gympie-produced true-crime podcast Beenham Valley Road, which premiered earlier this year.

beenham valley road coroners court of queensland gympie community gympie crime gympie news gympie region kirra mcloughlin wolvi
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    UPDATE: No sign of Gympie gunman involved in highway siege

    premium_icon UPDATE: No sign of Gympie gunman involved in highway siege

    News Police say he poses 'no imminent threat' to the public.

    • 16th Aug 2019 3:30 PM
    Player of the Week: Fisher leads charge for Gympie Devils

    premium_icon Player of the Week: Fisher leads charge for Gympie Devils

    News 'She is an important outside back, created the most opportunities'

    • 16th Aug 2019 3:21 PM
    Mayor hails Rattler report forecasting $10m economic boon

    premium_icon Mayor hails Rattler report forecasting $10m economic boon

    Council News New report reveals train's huge impact in region.