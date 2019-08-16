Still no date for inquest into Kirra's death

THE inquest into the 2014 death of Wolvi mum Kirra McLoughlin will not go ahead this month, according to the Coroners Court of Queensland.

Ms McLoughlin's name was missing from the court's list for August after an inquest was granted in late May.

She died at the age of 27 in what her family said were "the most horrific and suspicious circumstances”, with her autopsy revealing blunt-force trauma to her head and extensive bruising to her face, neck, shoulders, trunk, back, arms and legs.

The unsolved nature of her death inspired the Gympie-produced true-crime podcast Beenham Valley Road, which premiered earlier this year.