DRUG TEST: Three nights off was not enough, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.
News

Still marijuana positive three nights later

Arthur Gorrie
by
21st Mar 2019 12:01 AM
A TIN Can Bay man found that three nights off was not enough to prevent police from finding remnant marijuana in his saliva, when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court was told Trench Leslie Allen, 22, had been caught drug driving on Kilcoy Beerwah Rd on Boxing Day after attending the Woodford Folk Festival.

He pleaded guilty to that charge and to possessing marijuana, a pipe and an electric grinder used for drug consumption.

Allen admitted smoking "four or five cones" the previous Saturday night, the court was told.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he took into account Allen's co-operation with police and that Allen was not alleged to have been affected by the drug.

He fined Allen $500 and disqualified him from driving for the one-month mandatory minimum.

drug driving gympie court gympie crime woodford folk festival
Gympie Times

