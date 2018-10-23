Menu
UNLICENSED: Two different kinds of unlicensed driving brought errant motorists to Gympie Magistrates Court.
News

Still an offence, but not deliberate: court

Arthur Gorrie
by
23rd Oct 2018 12:01 AM
Indian licence

AN INDIAN national, now living in Gympie, did not realise his still-current Indian driver's licence was no longer valid here.

Surinder Singh, 38, pleaded guilty om Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday to unlicensed driving on September 6 in Old Maryborough Rd.

Singh had been in Australia since 2007 and a resident since 2014.

He had never held a Queenslnd licence, the court was told.

Magistrate Andrew Walker said he had heard of similar cases and accepted the offence was not deliberate. He fined Singh $200, with no conviction recorded.

Never had a licence

JEREMY Darin Waddle, 22, of Monkland was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months. He pleaded guilty to driving, never having held a licence, on September 30.

