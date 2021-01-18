Sticking point in Broncos veteran’s potential switch

St George Illawarra has launched a bold bid to poach Broncos hooker Andrew McCullough as former Brisbane coach Anthony Griffin looks to bring a familiar face to the Dragons.

The Dragons have shown interest in securing McCullough immediately on a multi-year deal ahead of the 2021 NRL season.

Griffin and McCullough have a longstanding relationship from the Broncos which dates back to the inaugural year of the defunct National Youth Competition in 2008.

Griffin took over as head coach of the Broncos NRL team in 2011 and coached McCullough for a further four seasons before he was replaced by Wayne Bennett.

Anthony Griffin and Andrew McCullough’s relationship dates back to 2008. Picture: Jono Searle

McCullough, 30, has made a somewhat strange return to Red Hill this year under new coach Kevin Walters.

He was released by former coach Anthony Seibold from his 2020 contract to join Newcastle but only managed eight games for the Knights before suffering a serious hamstring injury.

McCullough still had a contract at the Broncos for the 2021 season and Newcastle was not willing to offer him an extension, prompting him to return to Brisbane.

Walters has already farewelled Jack Bird and Joe Ofahengaue and the Broncos have been open to releasing McCullough, with the Dragons showing recent interest.

However the terms of the release could be a decisive factor in whether he wears the Red V this year.

The Dragons are understood to want the Broncos to subsidise a portion of McCullough's contract for the remainder of the year.

The Broncos are unlikely to agree to that and have already paid his salary since the 2021 contracts started in November.

A 268-game NRL veteran, McCullough is vying for Brisbane's No. 9 jersey with emerging hooker Jake Turpin.

The Broncos also have young gun Cory Paix in their dummy-half ranks and are well served in the crucial position.

The Dragons have an experienced hooker in Cameron McInnes, however he is versatile and spent time at lock last season.

McCullough would allow Griffin to move Cameron McInnes to lock at the Dragons. Picture: Peter Wallis

TITANS SIGN TINO'S BIGGER AND BETTER BROTHER

THE Gold Coast Titans have made one of the best signings of 2021 in landing Queensland Origin sensation Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

However they may have made an even more astute recruitment decision according to "Big Tino" himself.

The Titans recently added Fa'asuamaleaui's 'little' brother Iszac to their junior development squad.

Iszac has had some injury struggles over the years with his hips and a broken arm but good judges reckon he could be just as dominant as his older brother.

Tino, 20, reckons his little brother is on track to be bigger and better.

"He's been working so hard this off-season," Tino said.

"It's good to see him slowly making his way up. I definitely think he can make it (in the NRL) as long as he keeps working hard I reckon I will see him here one day.

"I haven't seen him play for a while because of his injuries, but he was always the better brother growing up.

"He's definitely filled out, he's almost bigger than me. I might have to watch out for him soon.

"It's good to see he's been training well. Hopefully I will get a couple of sessions with him."

Mackay junior Isaiah Tass has been added to the Broncos development list. Picture: Naparazzi Sports – Flickr

KELLY GANG AT RED HILL

ALBERT Kelly's train-and-trial at the Broncos may have been short-lived but he still has a family presence at the club.

The Broncos have signed former Bulldogs young gun Isaiah Tass to their development list after he was let go by Canterbury.

Tass is the younger brother of Kelly's long-term partner.

Kelly trained with the Broncos for a week after returning to Australia from the Super League before being sent back to Intrust Super Cup club Souths-Logan to get fit.

He hasn't been spotted back at Red Hill since the Broncos returned to training on January 4.

Originally published as Sticking point in Broncos veteran's potential switch