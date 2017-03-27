Stewart refutes claims councillors are rubber stamping

A COUPLE of letters in The Gympie Times (March 25, 2017) claim that councillors are not challenging reports and debating matters.

PASSIONATE ABOUT FOLLOWING GYMPIE COUNCIL NEWS? Click here to FOLLOW the topic

I have rarely seen either correspondent at council meetings and they have little basis for their assertions.

The letters were published on the same day I read about 150 pages of reports and agenda items in preparation for the next council meeting.

Gympie regional council Daryl Dodt, Mal Gear, DAn Stewart, Mayor Mick Curran, Bob Leitch, Glen Hartwig, James Cochrane, Mark McDonald and Hilary Smerdon. Renee Albrecht/Gympie times Renee Albrecht

This included comparing the current "Administrative Action Complaints Process” with a proposed process and whether the changes address concerns raised by the Queensland Ombudsman.

This has raised questions for me which I will ask and expect to be answered honestly and helpfully.

Some recommendations go through council meetings quickly because they a straightforward, such as receiving a report.

Others go through quickly in the end because there has already been significant debate at previous meetings, or in between.

On other occasions I and other councillors raise questions, seek amendments or oppose recommendations. Always the concern is what is in the best interests of our ratepayers and residents.

Dan Stewart,

Councillor Division 5,

Gympie Regional Council.