Stewart refutes claims councillors are rubber stamping

Letter to the Editor by Cr Dan Stewart | 27th Mar 2017 1:00 PM
Division 5 councillor Dan Stewart hits back at complaints about "rubber stamping” in Gympie Regional Council.
Division 5 councillor Dan Stewart hits back at complaints about "rubber stamping" in Gympie Regional Council.

A COUPLE of letters in The Gympie Times (March 25, 2017) claim that councillors are not challenging reports and debating matters.

I have rarely seen either correspondent at council meetings and they have little basis for their assertions.

The letters were published on the same day I read about 150 pages of reports and agenda items in preparation for the next council meeting.

Gympie regional council Daryl Dodt, Mal Gear, DAn Stewart, Mayor Mick Curran, Bob Leitch, Glen Hartwig, James Cochrane, Mark McDonald and Hilary Smerdon. Renee Albrecht/Gympie times Renee Albrecht

This included comparing the current "Administrative Action Complaints Process” with a proposed process and whether the changes address concerns raised by the Queensland Ombudsman.

This has raised questions for me which I will ask and expect to be answered honestly and helpfully.

Some recommendations go through council meetings quickly because they a straightforward, such as receiving a report.

Others go through quickly in the end because there has already been significant debate at previous meetings, or in between.

On other occasions I and other councillors raise questions, seek amendments or oppose recommendations. Always the concern is what is in the best interests of our ratepayers and residents.

Dan Stewart,

Councillor Division 5,

Gympie Regional Council.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie council gympie regional council letters letters to the editor

The one-year-old girl was airlifted to a Brisbane hospital but later died in hospital. A nine-year-old boy and a 45-year-old man were also killed in the crash.

