Stewart promises to fight for more rural road funding

INDEED, Mr Dinslage (The Gympie Times, March 18, 2017) has contacted me on a number of

occasions about his road, and I have driven on it several times.

I have referred the road to staff.

Road inspectors have found the road to be in "fair” condition.

I would tend to agree.

The road could be better, but is adequate for purpose.

The road is about 2km long and serves what are in effect mainly rural residential properties.

There are other roads in more need of maintenance.

I am not aware of Mr Dinslage being "punished”.

Cr Dan Stewart. Renee Albrecht

I would be very surprised if this was the case.

That said, I and some other councillors are pushing for an increase in maintenance of rural gravel roads.

We have hard working and competent staff.

However, we also have a large gravel road network.

I am very hopeful that in the next budget our advocacy will pay off and more will be spent on maintaining rural gravel roads.

Over the next several months, as the budget is compiled, I will continue to advocate for increased funding of gravel road maintenance.

Cr Dan Stewart,

Gympie Regional Council.