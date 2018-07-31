Stewart defends councillors' right to dissent and debate

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Debate is good in council

IN REGARDS to votes that are not unanimous (The Gympie Times, July 28, 2018):

As Cr Fredman stated to me, there was agreement on 99% of the recommendation (95% by my reckoning).

I decided I could live with the 5% I was not happy with.

There are ways of supporting residents to make representation on development applications even it not in the relevant formal meetings.

I am perfectly fine with three of my fellow councillors voting against the recommendation.

They decided there were no adequate alternate ways to support residents through our at times frustrating development process.

Frustrating because staff need to ensure people in the neighbourhood of any development are not adversely affected to a significant degree.

What worries me the most is statements such as the Mayor stating (he was) disappointed that councillor support had not been unanimous.

I have had proposals defeated, that is life, the community moves on just fine.

Our residents need to see there is debate and careful consideration of all recommendations.

One sign of that is that we sometimes agree to disagree on certain matters.

I have no issues with the integrity or commitment to the residents of the three dissenting councillors.

There was some good debate at the meeting last Wednesday.

I asked questions about the reporting of results from the staff survey, East Deep Creek development area and other matters.

CR DAN STEWART,

EAST DEEP CREEK

Anyone can run for council

LET'S get it straight - anyone can stand for Local Government elections. And if they are wise they should start early getting to know the communities they are supposed to represent.

Also, we have had many people elected who were not born here. And lots of staff who don't live here. In fact it was mentioned that the people who had the energies to get things done were often those who came here and worked hard for the community as volunteers.

It takes guts to stand for council. It is easy to sit on the sidelines and do nothing else towards changing what you don't like.

Let's give people a chance to publicise themselves their way. The voters will decide who they want to have.

Julia Lawrence O.A.M,

Gympie

Kybong lives again

I WISH to let every know about signage at exit 253 to Kybong Northbound to Gympie is now in place.

I must thank TMR for all they did for me after pressuring them for nearly six months since the M1 bypass about the real danger using the roundabouts at Traveston with no clear signage to Kybong for irate drivers.

Let's now hope with new clear signage the newly name Old Bruce Highway will have a new life again with traffic returning to normal. After all it is a lovely stretch of road for travellers to Kybong and Gympie.

Letter received from TMR 26 July 2018

I am following up from my email on 12 July where I advised that the new sign directing traffic to Kybong on Exit 253 on the Bruce Highway, was going to be installed in late July. I can confirm that the new signage is now in place.

For your information I have included a document that shows all current signs listing Kybong for northbound traffic who use Exit 253. In all, there are six signs:

(1) On the Bruce Highway - 2km from Exit 253

(2) On the Bruce Highway - 1km from Exit 253

(3) On the Bruce Highway at Exit 253

(4) On Exit 253 on the approach to the interchange roundabout

(5) On Mary Valley Link Road on approach to western interchange roundabout

(6) At western roundabout directing traffic off of roundabout to Kybong.

The Wide Bay Burnett District believes that that the signage to Kybong is adequate.

John Steenbergen,

Kybong