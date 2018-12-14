Steve's seen the light, but will Santa to get the message?

CALLING SANTA: Steven Simpson has a special message for Santa when the jolly chap flies in over the next two weeks. Mr Simpson has set up a special eye catching Christmas lights display to draw attention to the most important part - a special Santa stop sign.

CALLING SANTA: Steven Simpson has a special message for Santa when the jolly chap flies in over the next two weeks. Mr Simpson has set up a special eye catching Christmas lights display to draw attention to the most important part - a special Santa stop sign. Arthur Gorrie

IF SANTA fails to get the message Steve Simpson is beaming out from his Gympie home this month, it might be time he retired and let Mrs Claus finish the Claus family's gift delivery contract.

The most famous card and parcel delivery service in history is already well under way around the world.

And, understanding that it all must be something of a rush, Mr Simpson has included in his Christmas lights display a very clear reminder for the jolly old chap.- a Stop sign, with the very clear wording: "Santa STOP Here.”

Surely Mr Simpson need not be any more clear than that.

His impressive Christmas lights display is almost on the scale of an electronic landscape, one you can walk through, with a river running under a timber arch bridge, stylised LED-lit Christmas trees, reindeer, an Eiffel Tower and even a huge teddy bear which is actually bigger than this particular Eiffel Tower.

And you don't see that every day.

"It's been three months in the marking,” Mr Simpson said as he surveyed his Adams St yard yesterday.

And that does not include the years he has put in to gathering together all the devices and circuitry which make up his display.

"It's in the fifth year now,” Mr Simpson said.

"I enjoy putting all this up,” he said, "and then I see the kids' faces when they smile.”

Mr Simpson has a fence to keep intruders out, but he does occasionally let people in if they ask.

"I have to keep an eye on it when I let people in, but generally they're pretty good,” he said.

"It's gradually got bigger and bigger every year.

"I've spent thousands of dollars on in over the years.

"A lot of people say it reminds them of some of the bigger Brisbane displays, but there are plenty of really good ones in Gympie.”