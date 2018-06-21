STEROIDS: Athlete gets jail and parole in Gympie court

Steroid phials were found at the home a man who appeared in court on Monday.

A GYMPIE body builder, described as a former NRL player, was jailed with immediate parole on Monday.

Paul Loris Bishop, 41, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to unlawful possession of three different steroids, including testosterone, on April 12.

Defence solicitor Chris Anderson said his instructions indicated Bishop had previously "played with the Penrith Panthers in the late 1990s” and had also been a swimmer.

Bishop had previously been involved with amphetamines and had left this behind.

"He was making speed and using it,” Mr Anderson said.

But he had used steroids to boost his testosterone levels "to improve his mood”.

His testosterone levels had fallen to a reading of five, compared to healthier levels between 10 and 30, Mr Anderson said.

Also a prominent swimmer, he had been diagnosed with glandular fever just before the 1994 Commonwealth Games, ending that aspect of his sporting career.

The court was told police visited Bishop at his Louisa St home at 6.30am and Bishop admitted three phials of steroids were his.

He had purchased them at the pub, Mr Anderson said.

That prompted magistrate Andrew Sinclair to comment that there was "nothing you can buy at the pub other than things over the counter that is likely to be legal”.

Mr Sinclair said Bishop's references showed he was "someone who helps out”.

But he said Bishop was already on a suspended sentence.

The magistrate activated the suspended sentence, with six months jail and ordered Bishop be released on immediate parole. A second sentence for the steroid offences was also six months, to be served concurrently and also with immediate parole.

Mr Sinclair said this meant six months close supervision in the community.