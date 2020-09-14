Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A jury found Gareth Noel Larsen, 30, guilty of grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm after a two-day in the Townsville District Court.
A jury found Gareth Noel Larsen, 30, guilty of grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm after a two-day in the Townsville District Court.
Crime

Stepdad jailed for bashing man as he crept from daughter’s room

Ashley Pillhofer
by
14th Sep 2020 7:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A STEPFATHER who choked a man and broke his jaw after catching him creeping from his stepdaughter's room and out of the family home has been jailed.

A jury found Gareth Noel Larsen, 30, guilty of grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm after a two-day trial in the Townsville District Court last week.

The court heard the Townsville crane operator grabbed the young man by the throat, choked him until he blacked out and punched him a number of times as he lay on the floor after catching him sneaking out of the house on January 4 this year.

The victim's jaw was broken and as a result of the attack he lost his job.

Crown prosecutor Molly Mahlouzarides said there was a complicated background of animosity between Mr Larsen, his adult stepdaughter and the young man who was banned from visiting the house.

Ms Mahlouzarides said Mr Larsen's stepdaughter began a relationship with the man while she had a boyfriend before he became jealous and threatened to share intimate videos of the woman with her boyfriend.

Ms Mahlouzarides described the attack as a "gross over-reaction" from Mr Larsen when he learned the young man was at the house.

Barrister Rowan Pack said his client had no criminal history.

Mr Pack said Mr Larsen financially supported his partner, his stepdaughter and his three young stepchildren and that the family would struggle if he was sentenced to any prolonged time in prison.

Judge Gregory Lynham condemned the violent attack.

He said sentencing Mr Larsen was "no easy task".

"From what I have been told on your behalf Mr Larsen, you have otherwise lived a productive life," he said.

"Coupled with your lack of previous criminal history that all suggest to me that your offending here was entirely out of character. You've allowed your irrational emotions to take control of your actions."

Judge Lynham sentenced him to two years' jail for grievous bodily harm and 18 months for assault occasioning bodily harm.

The sentence, to be served concurrently, will be wholly suspended after Larsen serves six months.

Originally published as Stepdad jailed for bashing man as he crept from daughter's room

More Stories

Show More
assault bashing court crime police stepdaughter townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Can I kiss you when you’re older?’: creep touches 15yo

        Premium Content ‘Can I kiss you when you’re older?’: creep touches 15yo

        News The 42yo Gympie man was looking after the girl when he gave her alcohol and later kissed and touched her inappropriately in front of her sister

        Kirra’s Australian Story hits TV screens starting tonight

        Premium Content Kirra’s Australian Story hits TV screens starting tonight

        News The TV special comes after a three-day coronial inquest into Ms McLoughlin’s death...

        FULL LIST: Where every mining company wants to dig

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Where every mining company wants to dig

        News More than a dozen companies are scouring the Gympie region for gold and minerals –...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites