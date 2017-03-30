Step up and try clogging

FUN FOR ALL AGES: Some of the beginners group are Claire Bailey, Angie Troy-McClellan, Andrea Troy, Bella Rosi and Jenny Neal.

CONTRARY to a popular belief, clogging is not a dance form that uses wooden clogs.

It's a true American folk dance with roots buried deep in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains.

In the mid 1700's, large numbers of Scottish, English, Irish and German immigrants settled in the Appalachians, bringing with them their traditional folk dances.

And so clogging has been described as a melting pot of many dance forms, including tap, line dancing, Irish step dancing and Scottish Highland dancing to name a few.

It is also known in some countries as "Appalachian Mountain Tap”.

In recent times, clogging has spread to all parts of the world and since establishing in Australia, it has spread to all capital cities and many regional areas with club members' ages ranging from eight to over 80 years.

It is believed clogging was introduced to Australia in 1985 by Gympie identity Edith Sandy, who is affectionately known as "The Mother of Clogging”.

Edith began the Moonshine Cloggers in Gympie, a group which was privileged to perform at Expo '88.

Edith is still leader and an instructor of Moonshine Cloggers today.

In 1989, Edith Sandy's daughter Sally started the Moonbeam Cloggers for children and this later became the Rise and Shine Cloggers for both adults and children.

Moonshine Cloggers and Rise and Shine Cloggers have a close relationship and join together to promote clogging.

Both clubs are fortunate in having very talented assistant instructors.

To begin dancing, any flat comfortable shoes are suitable.

However, later on you can add the double taps for the distinctive clogging sounds that the taps make.

A wide variety of music is utilised, including country, modern, rock, rap and bluegrass.

There are great health benefits through physical activity, mental stimulation and fellowship, and the activity level varies with age.

Clogging is open to all ages, males and females, no partner is required and previous experience is not necessary.

Skill levels range from beginner to advanced but the emphasis is on enjoyment, fun and friendship.

You don't have to know the dance steps; the teacher cues them.

For more information contact Edith Sandy for the Moonshine Cloggers on 54822306 or 0427880563 or Jenny Neal for the Rise and Shine Cloggers on 0409121749.

BEGINNER CLASSES:

When: Tuesday 11am to 11.45am and 3.30pm to 4.15pm.

Wednesday 6pm to 6.45pm.

Where: Nashville Scout Hall, Batchelor Road Gympie.

The first class is free.