Stella Macklin scores two birdies in Gympie Ladies Golf

GYMPIE GOLF CLUB – LADIES’ NEWS

Wednesday 10th March ladies played a Twisted Foursomes where partners hit alternately for 18 holes.

This is the first time the ladies have played this particular version of Foursomes which proved so popular everyone wants to play it again – very soon.

Like last week, two of our more senior players, Del Groundwater and Marj Dakin, came up trumps with a great score of 77 nett. Stella Macklin and Yoey Coogan were Runners Up (80 nett) with Carol Ward and Lydia Costello only ½ a point behind. Joy Hatton and Lorraine Elliott will be enjoying coffee compliments of Eat at Candys, Mary Street.

Saturday, 13th March ladies played a Single Stableford with Grace Kelleher coming in with a winning score of 34 points and Karen Colley Runner Up with 31. Ball Rundown: Maureen Carroll, Stella Macklin (30), Marj Dakin and Del Groundwater (29), Ann Rigby (28).

Del Groundwater, Marj Dakin, Stella Macklin and Yoey CooganWinners and Runners Up Gympie Golf Club Ladies Wednesday Twisted Foursomes.

Birdies: It was certainly Stella Macklin’s day with 2 birdies on the Par 3s – 6th and 17th.

Well Done Stella

Saturday 20th March is set down for a 4BBB Team Event and Wednesday, 24 th March, ladies will be playing a Single Stableford.

Most of our lady golfers played in the Pink Charity day held on Sunday 14th March with proceeds going to Little Haven and the McGrath Foundation. It was amazing to have 118 - players and non players - support these worthy charities.

Congratulations to all winners. A great day was enjoyed by all who played and dressed up for the occasion creating a lot of interest and a few laughs.

Happy golfing and keep smiling.