Steel frame crushes man on remote worksite

Zizi Averill
26th Feb 2019 11:03 AM
A WORKER crushed by a solar panel frame on a remote cattle property is in a stable condition in Mackay Base Hospital.

The 27-year-old man was working on the property at Pasha, about 280km west of Mackay, when the steel frame he was building fell on him just after noon on Monday.

 

He was airlifted to Mackay by rescue helicopter, arriving about four hours later.

A RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said it was believed the man had been helping to build the steel frame for solar panels when the lifting sling failed and the frame fell and crushed him.

A doctor and a critical care paramedic treated him for possible cervical spine injuries and pelvic injuries while he was flown by RACQ CQ Rescue to Mackay Base Hospital. He arrived in a stable condition at 4.20pm.

After the call came in, the rescue helicopter, which was already in the air, flying a hospital patient from Dysart to Mackay, was diverted to Moranbah. The patient was taken to Moranbah and the Mackay-based chopper, with the doctor and critical care paramedic on board, then flew about 80km north-west to the property and the scene of the accident.

