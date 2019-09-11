Stealing on parole puts Gympie woman behind bars

Mackay man caught secreting a camera in gym toilets at Snap Fitness at Mount Pleasant.

A WOMAN who stole a mobile phone from a Gympie employment agency while on parole has been jailed until at least the end of October.

Gympie Magistrates Court heard last week employees at the agency saw Carolyn Ruth Elwell, 40, take the black Samsung phone valued at $600 from a bench at the premises on August 15.

The address was listed in court as the CoAct Busy At Work Gympie branch at 206 Mary St.

Police reviewed CCTV footage of the incident on August 20 and saw Elwell put the phone in her handbag, the court heard.

On August 31 officers located Elwell who told them she thought the phone had been left behind and planned to return it.

She struggled with the officers when she was arrested and taken to the watch house.

Elwell pleaded guilty to one charge each of stealing after a previous stealing offence and obstructing police.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted her "poor” performance on parole and sentenced her to six months' jail.

She will be eligible for parole on October 30.