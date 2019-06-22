Steady wins the race

CONFIDENCE BUILDER: Wide Bay netballer and Bundaberg's Caitlin Bainbridge shoots for goal against Darling Downs in the Queensland School Sports netball titles in 10-12 girls.

CONFIDENCE BUILDER: Wide Bay netballer and Bundaberg's Caitlin Bainbridge shoots for goal against Darling Downs in the Queensland School Sports netball titles in 10-12 girls. Shane Jones

NETBALL: The Wide Bay 10-12 girls have a message for their rivals at the Queensland School Sports titles this week in Bundaberg.

Be wary towards the end of the tournament against us.

The side started its campaign yesterday, playing the opening three matches of the competition at the Multiplex.

Wide Bay is one of 12 teams at the event, competing in round robin games to decide the best region in the state.

The side started with a 28-11 loss to Metropolitan West in the first game before falling to Darling Downs in the second 33-9.

"As a team we've done well, we've improved together,” Wide Bay player Sienna Hilton said.

"We're still pretty new to each other and we've only had some training and some bonding,” teammate and Bundaberg's Taya Hartfiel added.

Wide Bay's start can be attributed to the side only having a couple of sessions together compared to other regions that have had many more.

The team is also made up of four Bundaberg players, five Fraser Coast players and one player from Gympie.

Gympie's Makayla Elliott said despite being the only player from the town she has been welcomed with open arms from the team.

"I know quite a lot of people because they've played touch with me in previous sports,” she said.

"They are all good to me.”

Bundaberg has Hartfiel, Caitlin Bainbridge, Summer Rea and Georgie Stephenson representing the region.

Bainbridge was one of the best players in the second game, scoring multiple goals for the team in goal attack and goal shooter.

"In the first game I was really nervous and missed a few shots but it was fine I was able to improve in the second game,” she said.

"Talking to my friends, working with Sienna, it gave me confidence to take those longer shots (and make them).”

While winning at the event is important, the other focus is on the girls to improve.

Wide Bay players after each game record goals for the next game and also reassess their goals from the previous match.

"I'm in the same age group next year, so I can take lots of this stuff into next year,” Hilton said. "The goals have definitely helped because you have something to strive through in your games,” Bainbridge said.

Wide Bay coach Kerrie O'Brien said hopefully the experience of playing at a high level can lead to better range of skills for the girls.

O'Brien was confident the girls can also gain wins along the way.

"(We hope) maybe against North and South West, their teams have had one session (to train). Hopefully we'll get a win or at least be close to them,” she said.

The tournament continues today and will run until Sunday.