33°
News

Steady growth at Gympie West

Donna Jones | 21st Feb 2017 9:00 AM
COLOURFUL PAST: An aerial photo of Gympie West State School for the 25th Anniversary booklet, taken in 1983.
COLOURFUL PAST: An aerial photo of Gympie West State School for the 25th Anniversary booklet, taken in 1983. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER the construction of the Nestle's factory in Pine Street, it soon became apparent there was a need for another Gympie primary school.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

With the central school already at capacity, the MLA for Gympie at the time, Mr G B Kehoe, wrote to the Department of Education to put the wheels in motion in October, 1954.

He commented that residential development in that area was progressing rapidly, and was likely to be given a great boost when the Nestle's factory opened in 1955.

A month later the site was chosen but construction on the four classrooms, office, staffroom, library room, sickbay and storeroom didn't begin until mid 1957.

The school was allocated £16,500 for the project and was opened on January 28, 1958 by the first principal, Kenneth Hugh Brown Johnston.

READ ABOUT THE HISTORY OF JAMES NASH STATE HIGH SCHOOL HERE.

With just under 100 students, the school began its life with four teachers, one of whom was Mr Brian Kidd.

"The school was constructed on the then outskirts of the northern side of Gympie and to get to it one had to wend a way along a bush track, through a gully and up a hill to the building,” he said in 1983, on the 25th anniversary.

He recalls the first day of school as being hectic and said one of the parents provided the first broom for the school.

"This was used to sweep out the classrooms so that furniture could be installed and school begin,” he said.

Although there were only four classrooms, there were seven grades, with composite classes created.

The minister for education, J C A Pizzey, conducted the official opening on Saturday June 7, 1958.

By mid 1961, attendance had climbed to 162 students and in October a fifth teacher was added to the staff with a temporary classroom established under the school.

By the following April the school got approval to erect a new wing with another classroom and a head teacher's office and another storeroom.

Class numbers continued to rise and a sixth teacher was added to the school staff in 1963.

A sixth permanent classroom was added and a teacher's residence was completed on April 22, 1964.

By the start of the school year in 1967, enrolment numbers had reached 265 and a seventh teacher was added to the staff.

Whenever a new teacher was added, the temporary classroom below the school was put into action until such time as a new classroom could be constructed.

READ ABOUT THE HISTORY OF GYMPIE HIGH SCHOOL HERE.

The seventh classroom was completed in late 1967 and approval was given to construct a second temporary classroom.

Rumours had surfaced that North Deep Creek School was expected to close in the near future and student numbers at Gympie West were likely to receive a boost. It was around this time the original temporary classroom became the library.

In April, 1968, the minister for education approved the removal of closed North Deep Creek State School buildings to Gympie West.

These buildings were in excellent condition and increased the size of Gympie West by another classroom, a 14x18 ft library and a 8x7 ft storeroom.

A time capsule was buried in 1983 and then reopened and added to at the 50th anniversary in 2008. It is due to be reopened again at the 75th anniversary in 2033.
A time capsule was buried in 1983 and then reopened and added to at the 50th anniversary in 2008. It is due to be reopened again at the 75th anniversary in 2033. Contributed

Brian Kidd was one of several teachers to teach at Gympie West and served the school for at least the first 25 years and also organised sport for the local and district schools for many years.

Margaret Tompkins, Carmel Wooding, Robert Hood, Peter Kenny, Peggy Long and Helen Bartlett all served the school over extended periods and are no doubt familiar names to former students from the early days.

By 1982, numbers had climbed to 418 students and a special education centre and a pre-school were created on the school grounds.

Next year the school will celebrate its 60th anniversary.

Gympie Times

Topics:  g150 gympie gympie west state school history of schools

Science Festival seriously awesome

CALLING everyone who wants to see, hear and be a part of something totally cool: this is where you need to be this March.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

UPDATE: Prison escapee turns up at residential address

UPDATE: Prison escapee turns up at residential address

Prison escapee caught at residential address

Coolum to Cooloola: What's causing dead fish on beach?

These little fish were also spotted washed up on a Sunshine Coast beach.

Close to one hundred dead fish spotted on a Sunshine Coast beach.

Highway upgrade - moving fast in our direction

TAKING SHAPE: Main Roads district director Stephen Mallows briefs Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien.

Gympie's four-lane link to all major ports in eastern Australia

OPINION: Is our Rattler back on track?

The Mary Valley Rattler pulls into Gympie Station

Some light at the end of the tunnel finally?

Local Partners

Steady growth at Gympie West

AFTER the construction of the Nestle's factory in Pine Street, it soon became apparent there was a need for another Gympie primary school.

Startups get a leg up in Gympie region

A new program being launch on Wednesday will offer help to Startups in the Gympie region.

Startup program to be launched at RSL

WHO IS IT? The biggest concert to hit Mackay

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

A GLOBAL act is set to rock Mackay.

Who's on Gympie Meals on Wheels duty this week?

HEALTHY SERVE: Gympie Meals on Wheels volunteers will be delivering nutritious meals around the city this week.

Gympie Meals on Wheels roster

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

MOVIE REVIEW: Trespass Against Us a 'tender' crime film

Trespass Against Us doesn't follow the classic crime drama trajectory, because at heart, it's really a story about fathers and sons.

Crocodile, hippo fears as I'm A Celeb filming hit by flooding

Flooding hits the set of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Fears crocodiles and hippos could infiltrate I'm A Celeb camp

WHO IS IT? The biggest concert to hit Mackay

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

A GLOBAL act is set to rock Mackay.

Small screen users make switch to smaller screens

In this photo taken Oct. 16, 2013, a girl plays Supercelll's Hay Day game on an iPad. The Finnish 'Clash of Clans' mobile game maker Supercell said Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2014, it plans to launch its third game next month on a tide of soaring revenues and profits. The new game, 'Boom Beach,' will be launched in March. It's been tested in Canada and Australia, ranking fifth in both countries' iPhone app store lists, according to the company. (AP Photo/Lehtikuva, Milla Takala) FINLAND OUT

The digital age generation makes the switch

Nadia visits Coast to escape Married At First Sight drama

Married At First Sight's Nadia Stamp takes a breather from the show's drama at Mooloolaba.

MAFS bride unwinds on the Coast ahead of commitment ceremony

‘I didn’t stuff it up like you have’: Plibersek on Q&A

“I didn’t stuff it up the way you have stuffed it up, George”: Tanya Plibersek.

Plibersek lashed out at Brandis to plenty of applause

MKR cheating scandal: Alyse and Matt hit back

Matt Jenner shows his MKR rivals the curry paste he and Alyse used.

Alyse and Matt Jenner have hit back at claims they cheated on MKR

close 2 nature, close 2 perfect!

27 O'Keeffe Road, Mothar Mountain 4570

4 2 2 $385,000!

In highly technical real estate jargon, we as the agents would describe this property as WOW! LOVE IT! WHAT A GREAT PROPERTY! And list it in the HOT PROPERTY...

a lot 2 really like here!

2 Fairview Road, Monkland 4570

House 4 1 6 $310,000!

Wow what a little ripper this property is! Unbelievable, unbeatable value for money on offer here. Just the perfect property for so many reasons! Perfect for a...

time 2 relax and breathe, just breathe!

457 Wards Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 8 $269,000!

If it is time to relax and put your feet up and do nothing more than enjoy the good life then this is the one for you. This property really is just a nice quiet...

beautiful block 2 build on!

32 Severn Chase, Curra 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $105,000!

Build your dream country home on this wonderful parcel of land in Curra. Slightly elevated and mostly cleared, this country block is sure to inspire you. So...

2 be new again!

12 Lady Mary Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 $259,000!

Doncha just love it when someone has the vision to make old new again. This wonderfully renovated house in the heart of Gympie is everything and more you would be...

A RARE FIND !!

42 Yingani Road, Brooloo 4570

Residential Land 5 plus acres of natural beauty, with excellent soil, seasonal creek, spring ... $210,000

5 plus acres of natural beauty, with excellent soil, seasonal creek, spring fed pond in much sought after Mary Valley - 11 km from Imbil. * Ideal weekend retreat...

MOTIVATED SELLER - COMMITTED ELSEWHERE!!

1 Glynn Place, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 Auction

The owner is committed elsewhere and has 30 days to sell his home and move on. Approx 2 years old, with builders warranty still in place. The home is a low set...

IDEAL INVESTMENT OR FIRST HOME

5 Leonard Street, Southside 4570

House 3 1 2 $255,000

680m2 level yard. Fenced backyard. Single lock up shed, single garage. Undercover entertainment area, cubby house, 3 bedrooms (all air-conditioned). Spacious...

QUIET LIVING!

L709 Arbortwentyseven Rd, Glenwood 4570

House 1 1 1 $169,000

5 year old home on 5,700 sqm. Open plan kitchen/dining/lounge area. Master bedroom (6mx3m), built-in robe. Bathroom/toilet Laundry, built-in cupboard. Carport and...

classic timber home 2 inspire!

20 Elizabeth Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 3 $269,000!

Looking for a one of a kind property? One that has its own unique piece of Gympie history, one with a classic Queenslander home loaded with unusual features and...

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

50 more high rise buildings planned for Brisbane CBD

Height limits have been scrapped for Brisbane CBD

800,000 more people expected to work in city over next 20 years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!