Stay sun smart with shade structures in Queensland

WITH more than 200 people affected each year by melanoma, Cancer Council Queensland has encouraged Wide Bay Burnett residents to apply for permanent shade structures for a discount fee.

The 2017 SunSmart Shade Creation Initiative encourages not-for-profit organisations catering for children 0-18 years to apply for up to 50% matched funding to purchase a portable or permanent shade structure.

Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Cameron Dick said the initiative would benefit organisations and schools across the state.

"The Queensland Government has provided $870,000 of funding over three years to support schools, junior sporting and community clubs, and childcare centres, to adopt sun safe policies and practices" Mr Dick said.

Applications for the 2017 SunSmart Shade Creation Initiative close at 5pm on March 10.

To apply, complete the online application form on the www.cancercouncil.org.au.