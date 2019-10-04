STAY INFORMED: Large bushfire burns outside of Kilkivan

Firefighters are working hard to control a large bushfire outside of Kilkivan.

A LARGE bushfire is burning at Cinnabar, near Kilkivan today.

Residents are urged to stay informed as the blaze burns in the vicinity of Old Boonara Rd and Kilkivan Tansey Rd as of 11.40am on Friday.

Multiple QFES crews are on scene and are working to establish containment lines.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

No properties are under direct threat at this point in time.

If you believe you or your property is under threat call 000 immediately.

Residents are urged to stay informed as the blaze burns in the vicinity of Old Boonara Rd and Kilkivan Tansey Rd on Friday. Google Maps

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES)

Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION: