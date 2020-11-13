Menu
A bushfire is burning on Fraser Island. FILE IMAGE
STAY INFORMED: Fireys warn of Fraser Island bushfire

JOSH PRESTON
13th Nov 2020 11:50 AM
FIREFIGHTERS have advised people in the vicinity of Fraser Island to stay informed of a bushfire burning north of Happy Valley this morning.

Multiple crews are currently on scene trying to contain the blaze.

“You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes,” a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services statement read.

“Currently as at 11am Friday 13 November, a large bushfire is burning to the north of Lake Bowarrady in the vicinity of Awinya Road, Fraser Island. Multiple crews are working to contain the blaze.

“Some roads and campgrounds at the northern end of Fraser Island have been closed by Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services (QPWS). A full list of closures is available at the QPWS Alerts page on their website.

“People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.”

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

• Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

• Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES)

• Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

• Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

• For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

• For more information on parks closures visit www.parks.des.qld.gov.au/park-alerts

• For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

bushfire season 2020 emergency services fraser island fire gympie fires gympie news
