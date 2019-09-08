STAY INFORMED: 6 crews battling blaze in the Gympie region

TEEWAH FIRE: Six fire crews are working to contain a blaze burning at Teewah Beach.

TEEWAH FIRE: Six fire crews are working to contain a blaze burning at Teewah Beach. QFES

SIX FIRE crews are currently working to contain a fire burning at Teewah Beach.

No structures are affected, but the fire is believed to be heading in the direct path of the National Park, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said.

"Crews are mopping up on the eastern northern flank with the water bombing chopper refuelling. The fire has been contained to the east side of the dunes.”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received the call at 9.50am with Queensland Parks and Wildlife on scene. It is believed atleast 1ha (3acres) of dunes was on fire. QFES released a statement at 12pm saying the fire was burning in a north-easterly direction towards Kings Bore Road.

People are urged to avoid the area. Those still in the vicinity should take direction from local authorities, who are patrolling the beach.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

What you should do?

. Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

. If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

. If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

. Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

. If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

. Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

. Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

. Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

. Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

. Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.