STAY INFORMED: 26 crews at two separate Cooloola bushfires

Images of a bushfire burning in the Great Sandy National Park near Teewah last year. ***FILE PHOTO***

Images of a bushfire burning in the Great Sandy National Park near Teewah last year. ***FILE PHOTO*** Contributed

THE bushfire which sparked at Teewah Beach and later moved to threaten Lake Cooloola has split into two potentially dangerous situations this morning, fire officers have reported.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued two "Stay Informed” alerts for both Teewah Beach and Lake Cooloola at 8.35am, advising residents to "keep up to date and decide what actions (to) take” if the situation worsens.

READ MORE

- ADVICE: Lake Cooloola fire envelops Gympie with smoke

- Fires close Cooloola camping grounds on eve of school hols

- GYMPIE FIRE DANGER: Some easing but fires still spreading

- FIRE RISK: Hope at last as weather change predicted

14 crews remain on the scene of the Lake Cooloola fire, with 11 at Teewah Beach and one more on the way.

A QFES spokesperson said no structures had yet been affected by the fires after rumours of damages to the Harry's Hut area spread on social media yesterday afternoon.

Properties were not yet under threat at either location.

QFES crews were working to establish containment lines at the site of the Teewah Beach blaze, while the situation at Lake Cooloola was affecting the Cooloola Recreation Area within the Great Sandy National Park and burning in the vicinity of Harry Hut Road, Eurobi Road and Cooloola Way, Como.

More to come.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

- Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

- If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

- If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

- Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

- If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

- Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

- Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

- Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

- Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

- Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

- Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

- Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

- Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

- Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

- For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

- For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au