STATS: Where Gympie’s worst drink driving zones are

NEW Police data shows Gympie accounted for more than half of the region’s drink drivers caught around the region last year.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Gold City recorded by far the most drink driving offences and offenders by QPS division between January 1 and December 31, 2019 with 121 of 203 total offences and 205 offenders.

That number equates to 59 per cent of offenders and 62.58 per cent of offences.

Tin Can Bay came in next with 54, followed by Imbil with 21. Goomeri recorded six offences from seven offenders, with Kilkivan catching just one offence from two offenders.

The QPS reported data for offences was for offences reported to police between 1 January and 31 December, while data for offenders was based on the action date of the offence through the year.

Gympie also saw a staggering majority of tests for the year, with Gympie Station conducting 15,180 random breath tests and a further 7,357 performed by the Gympie Road Policing Unit.

Tin Can Bay Station saw 1,781 tests last year, followed by Goomeri with 1,673, Imbil with 1,633, Kilkivan with 772 and the Rainbow Beach Neighbourhood Police Beat with 395.

The combined Gympie RBT total of 22,537 made up more than 78 per cent of the region’s 28,791 total tests.

QPS announced an indefinite suspension of static (multi-vehicle) roadside breath and drug tests to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission on Monday as the effects of the ongoing coronavirus crisis continue.