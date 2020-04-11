Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland’s confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have risen by nine overnight, taking the total to 974.
Queensland’s confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have risen by nine overnight, taking the total to 974.
Health

State’s virus cases inch closer to 1000

by Janelle Miles & AAP
11th Apr 2020 11:47 AM

QUEENSLAND'S confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have risen by nine overnight, taking the total to 974.

This represents a rise in infections of less than 1 per cent.

Health Minister Steven Miles says just 77 people in the past seven days have tested positive to coronavirus in Queensland.

Twenty-eight patients remain in hospital, including 12 in intensive care.

"We did 2149 tests overnight, considering that number of positive is just nine, that is a positive testing rate of just 0.42 over the last 24 hours, incredibly low by global standards," Mr Miles said.

"That is because of our social distancing efforts, they are working.

"We need to keep them up."

Mr Miles said about a third of those who had contracted the virus in Queensland had recovered.

He also said restrictions were likely to be reviewed at the end of the month.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as State's virus cases inch closer to 1000

More Stories

coronavirus economy editors picks health politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Partner’s throat cut in vicious domestic attack: court

        premium_icon Partner’s throat cut in vicious domestic attack: court

        Crime A day of extreme domestic violence has become 15 months in jail for a man who bashed his partner with a spanner and cut her throat with a butter knife.

        Gympie woman stops COVID from ruining 100th birthday plan

        premium_icon Gympie woman stops COVID from ruining 100th birthday plan

        News A letter from the Queen wasn’t the only first for this Gympie centenarian on her...

        Silver lining of COVID crisis for Gympie consumers

        premium_icon Silver lining of COVID crisis for Gympie consumers

        News Consumers will win in a situation described as “better than Christmas” by one...

        LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day