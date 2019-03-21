State's best shooters compete at Gympie region tourney

The Gympie Sporting Clays club hosted 40 of the state's most deadeye shooters for a State Selection Shoot at the Sexton grounds last Sunday.

The Gympie region shooters competing with those coming from Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Redcliffe Maryborough and Beaudesert, were grouped in squads of five or six and spread over three different layouts to shoot a range of difficult targets positioned in various angles.

Gympie Sporting Clays president John Lewis said the Sexton grounds were unique because they're located in a rural area, which simulates natural game flights and not the manicured grounds of other clubs.

"Our keen workers set up the fields on Saturday and finishing at dark ready for the Sunday event.

"Weatherwise we were lucky, with rain on Saturday night, fine on Sunday, the last squad finished shooting late afternoon, then it bucketed down, making it unpleasant for our members to pack up and bring all the traps back to the Club shed.

"All in all, it was a successful event and we look forward to hosting this event in the future.”

Mr Lewis said further preliminary shoots to select teams for the state titles on August 31 would be taking place in the months ahead, with the next slated for Childers on August 3 and 4.