State unveils $4m police upgrade in Gympie region’s south

A new $4 million police station will be built at Cooroy as part of a wider infrastructure pipeline, the State Government reveals. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

A NEW $4 million police station will be built at Cooroy as part of the State’s $300 million Police Service infrastructure pipeline.

The facility is part of a wider package of services unveiled by the State Government ahead of this month’s election which will boost police numbers in the North Coast region by 150.

The newly redesigned region covers the Wide Bay, Maryborough, the Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said the investment in police resources combined with the significant capital works program would achieve two goals.

“More police and new infrastructure are an investment in enhanced community safety for the Sunshine Coast,” Mr Ryan said.

“And those investments will also support jobs and the economy as we recover from the global pandemic.

“The additional police resources and new police facilities would be at risk under the LNP.

“During the Newman Government, the LNP chronically underfunded police to the extent that new officers weren’t provided with enough police cars to go about their business.

“The LNP’s period in government delivered the smallest investments in police infrastructure and police equipment for a decade.

Police Minister Mark Ryan says the investment will “enhance community safety”. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

“And the LNP sacked police.

“And they’ll do it again if they get the chance.

“The LNP has $24 billion in unfunded election commitments.

“The question is what will the LNP cut – and how big will the cuts be?

“The choice is clear.

“The LNP can’t be trusted, especially when it comes to the Queensland Police Service.

“The Palaszczuk Government has a strong track record of record police budgets and a plan to keep Queensland safe.