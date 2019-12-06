Menu
State to appeal child rapist’s sentence

by Jack McKay
6th Dec 2019 10:53 AM
THE sentence of a Mackay man who raped an eight-year-old girl will be appealed by Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath on the grounds it was manifestly inadequate.

Rogelio Acosta Ruiz, 35, pleaded guilty last month to three charges, including rape, indecent treatment of a child under 12 and procuring a child under 12 to commit an indecent act.

He was sentenced to three years jail which was to be suspended after twelve months.

The 277 days Ruiz had spent in custody was considered time already served, which means he could be released from prison within months.

Ms D'Ath this morning confirmed she would appeal the sentence on the basis it was manifestly inadequate.

"After thoroughly considering the advice I've received from the Director of Public Prosecutions on this matter, I've decided to appeal," Ms D'Ath said.

A community petition, lodged with Queensland Parliament, gathered more than 2600 signatures in eight days.

"As the matter will continue to be before the courts, I will not make any further comment."

The offending occurred in the second half of 2017 but only came to police attention early this year.

