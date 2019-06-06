State responds to RACQ's call for fast-tracked Gympie Bypass

Proposed route of the Section D Bruce Highway upgrade, which the State says has not changed and will be presented to the public once consultations are finished.

Proposed route of the Section D Bruce Highway upgrade, which the State says has not changed and will be presented to the public once consultations are finished. Transport and Main Roads

ALL remains the same on the Gympie Bypass progress despite the RACQ's call yesterday to accelerate the project, the State Government said.

Following the peak motoring group urging for it to be fast-tracked, a Transport and Main Roads spokesman said there is no update on its timeframe.

Pre-construction is under way at the corridor and expected to finish within two months.

"We cannot confirm timeframes for construction until the business case has been approved. The business case has been submitted to Infrastructure Australia and the Australian Government for consideration,” he said.

The end of Section C and starting point of Section D (Gympie Bypass) of the Bruce Highway. Philippe Coquerand

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien backed the RACQ's push for fast-tracking the bypass and the Tiaro Flood Immunity Upgrade.

"My position is the same as the RACQ's. I want to see both governments get cracking on these projects, as well as the Bells Bridge intersection upgrade and the Coondoo Creek bridge replacement as soon as possible,” Mr O'Brien said.

"The Australian and Queensland governments have given priority to the development and delivery of the $1billion Cooroy to Curra Section D Project with Australian Government funding of $800million.”

Aerial footage of Gympie's Section C Bypass near Kybong. Philippe Coquerand

He said main construction work on the bypass was not expected to start until late this year, with completion in late 2023.

The $107million Tiaro upgrade is scheduled to start in late 2022 and finish in the middle of the following year.

TMR's spokesman said the the highway's final design will be available for public viewing once "consultation with directly impacted property owners is complete, and we have received approval of the business case”.

The 26km bypass will run from the end of Section C near Kybong through to Curra.

Penny Rd and the Gympie Connection Rd will be the other main exit points to the city on the new stretch.