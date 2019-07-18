Menu
Queensland records new measles case on the Sunshine Coast

by Janelle Miles
18th Jul 2019 2:45 PM

 

QUEENSLAND has recorded its 18th measles case for the year - four more than for the whole of 2018.

The latest case on the Sunshine Coast acquired the highly infectious virus while travelling overseas.

It takes the Sunshine Coast region's measles tally for 2019 to three.

Metro South Hospital and Health Service, which covers Brisbane's southside, Logan, the Redlands and Beaudesert regions, has recorded the most cases in the state this year with seven.

The World Health Organisation cited "vaccine hesitancy", including the anti-vaccination lobby, among its top 10 global health challenges for 2019, saying it threatened to reverse progress made in tackling vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles.

Measles can cause serious complications, including severe diarrhoea, respiratory infections, such as pneumonia, and encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain tissue. Symptoms include a fever, fatigue, runny nose, moist cough and sore, red eyes.

These are followed a few days later by a blotchy, red rash, often starting on the face and neck, then becoming widespread over the body.

Vaccinations are recommended for people born during or since 1966, who had not received two documented doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine or had proven measles.

