State pride on the line as wrestlers set to rumble in Gympie

REVENGE: Johnny Hardwood (top) has Rhys Rayzelle in a head lock, employing dirty tactics to win the match by using his armbands to cut his rival's air supply. Anthony 'The Bull' Romano referees the contest. Kate Puleo

WRESTLING: More than 20 superstar pro wrestlers will descend on Gympie South State School to get their revenge at Wide Bay Pro Wrestling's biggest ever event this Saturday night.

Two years on from owner Anthony "The Bull” Rommano founding the company and holding the first ever WBPW event When Worlds Collide at the Gympie Cats AFL Club, Revenge will feature a card stacked with fighters from across the country and is expected to take the company to new heights.

Johnny Hardwood (right) puts Rhys Rayzelle in a leg lock. Kate Puleo

With between 100 to 500 people expected, state pride will be on the line with female pro wrestler Parker Gates (from Canberra) who said there was no one in Queensland that was 'big enough or good enough'.

"As the Gold Rush festival on, we expect there will be a big crowd. We have a country music star, sumo suits and face painting,” Romano said.

"Gates is from the Australian Capital Territory who has been a dominant force in Canberra and she thinks there is no one big enough or good enough in Queensland.”

State contests will not stop there with wrestlers from the ACT and Victoria which could dominate Queensland wrestlers.

"There will be high quality wrestling for the viewers. There will be about nine matches with two of them number one contender revenges,” Romano said.

"The Bruteforce Title could be a fatal four way or a triple threat and the other is a number one contenders from the Wide Bay Pro Wrestling World Title.

"Contenders from the title will be a tough revenge, fans will be on the edge of their seats, it will be a close contest.”

Mr Romano described the company as his passion and said he hoped Revenge could help bring wrestling into the Gympie community.

"I've been a wrestling fan since Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan days, I always wanted to get involved in the ring,” he said.

"With (WBPW) I wanted to bring something different to Gympie and give them something new to get involved in or come and watch, we have nine big matches on Saturday so we're hoping people enjoy it.”

Mr Romano encouraged any budding wrestlers to step in the ring and embrace a hobby with boundless possibilities.

"It keeps you fit and it's a lot of fun, we're seeing more Aussie wrestlers on the WWE books and this could really help people take the next step. A few Aussies have gone on to Japan and even ex-WWE themselves, the opportunities are there if people want them.”

As a Curra local, Romano said it would be good to see how locals support the event.

"It would be something different. There are rookies competing from Maryborough,” he said.

"I thought it would be good to bring this to Gympie and see how it is received.”

Gates open at 6pm and wrestling starts at 7pm this Saturday at Gympie South State School. To buy tickets visit http://tix.yt/wbpw-revenge