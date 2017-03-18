State poll doubt no 'Joy' for Greens

YOU would not have to be much of a political insider to guess that Joy Ringrose is a likely candidate for the Gympie electorate at the next state election.

The whispers were reasonably loud and widespread, but Ms Ringrose, who lives at Pomona, is not currently sure which electorate she might find herself in.

The current electoral redistribution includes a redrawing of the electoral boundary in her part of the world, potentially putting her in the state seat of Nicklin.

"We do not yet have a candidate for Gympie,” the tireless campaigner and equestrian athlete said yesterday.

A consummate networker, she is one of the few Queensland Green candidates who gets on well with the many National Party people in her area.

The horsey connection may be partly responsible, along with hard work and personality.

"Ideally we would like to field a candidate who lives within the state seat boundaries,” she said.