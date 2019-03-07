State-of-the-art Gympie facility to create 230 jobs

A "state-o-the-art” aged care facility is in the works which would deliver about 230 jobs to the Gympie region.

AGED care and jobs in the Gympie region will get a lift with a 100-bed, state-of-the-art nursing facility planned at Araluen.

The centre would not only have a dementia specific wing, but would be fitted out with a spa, hairdresser and men's shed.

The development would generate about 230 jobs, with more than half coming during construction of the Waterfords Aged Care facility.

Another 100 casual, part-and-full time jobs would come once the facility opens.

The smaller version of the facility had already been put before Gympie Regional Council before this weeks Federal Government's announcement of more beds, which prompted this a redesign of the Gum Tree Rd project.

"We have to choose an architect and modify the existing plans,” Premier Health Care executive director Viv Padman said.

Those new plans then have to be given the council's tick of approval. The hope is to have it built and taking residents by mid-to-late-2021. There was room to expand too, with the site to be fully master-planned.

He said the region's aging demographic - with the median age by 2041 to be 51.4 years, compared to 47.5 in 2021 - was key in drawing their interest to Gympie.

Premier already has a Waterfords centre at Hervey Bay, and is about to open another at Pacific Paradise. Hervey Bay had been noticed, Mr Padman said.

"That was described (in Parliament) as the equivalent of a cruise ship.”

The 100 beds approved for Gympie is part of a wider commitment of 521 for Wide Bay.

"This allocation will provide a significant benefit to Wide Bay's seniors, ensuring they have future care options that are local to them,” Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said.

"Every one of these 521 extra beds means a local senior will be able to access care that is close to their loved ones, and they can remain a part of their community.

"Each of these new places will mean local seniors and their families can have more confidence, knowing they have future care options in locations as close as possible to the communities they know and love.”