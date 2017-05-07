24°
News

State-of-the-art facility at Cooinda

Donna Jones, REPORTER | 7th May 2017 12:00 PM
STATE-OF-THE-ART: Pictured in front of the new Hibiscus Building are Cooinda staff members Ruth Marsh, Tina Redding and Emily Turner.
STATE-OF-THE-ART: Pictured in front of the new Hibiscus Building are Cooinda staff members Ruth Marsh, Tina Redding and Emily Turner. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GRAND celebration is planned for the official opening of the new Hibiscus Building at Cooinda Aged Care.

The new building, which was nearly two years in development, provides accommodation for a further 50 residents and was purpose built with modern aged care in mind.

The staff at Cooinda Aged Care are justifiably proud of the new facilities which feature multiple technologies used to deliver first-class care and medication management.

"Hibiscus is replacing a number of rooms built as early as 1965 and is the pinnacle of aged-care accommodation, replacing the first aged care Gympie had to offer. It is a real standout in functionally and in appearance. It's the gold standard in this region,” said Cooinda CEO Robyn Cross.

Hibiscus will house 46 single rooms with ensuites and four suites which will have their own kitchenettes as well as a living room, bedroom and ensuite.

All of the rooms will have direct access to either a courtyard or deck and the entire facility will have ducted air-conditioning.

Inside there will also be a central dining/servery centre plus multiple TV lounges, activity areas and a dining room on each side of both floors of the double storey building.

Outside there has been extensive landscaping including the creation of a memorial garden, aviary, entertainment areas and gardens.

But the best part is it is suitable for all levels of care, except for secure memory support.

A registered nurse will be on shift 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Gympie Times

Topics:  aged care facility business cooinda aged care centre gympie gympie business

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a price tag to match.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

'Absolutely devastated': $25K raised for double fatality families

'Absolutely devastated': $25K raised for double fatality...

It's been dubbed the 'Tiaro Tragedy' - a horrific car crash that took the lives of two siblings and critically injured another.

Lower Wonga pork farm powers into digital realm

PORK-TENTIAL: Rhodavale Pork owners Melinda and Brad Murnane (pictured here with family Dillon, Travis and Riley) are stepping into the online world.

Business open butchery, goes online.

Letter writer can't abide Gympie region 'sheeple'

Close-up of a Sheep's head in front of a cream background

What exactly are 'sheeple'? Here's a clue.

'Very busy season': Rainbow records 32 rescues

HOT SPOT: Rainbow Beach lifeguards were busy this past season as more than 200,000 people descended on the area.

Busy season at region's tourism hot spot.

Local Partners

Gympie earns the thanks of Lyme disease sufferer

Our region earns a heartfelt thank you

Book launch commemorates Gympie's military history

Robyn Dahl and Di Woodstock.

A loving, thoughtful tribute to Gympie's wartime heroes

Afternoon of music a special gift for mums

IN TUNE: Matthias Kauffman (left) and Gitti Harriman will perform with Gympie Strings in the Cooloola Community Orchestra's Mother's Day concert on May 13.

How about the gift of live music?

Widgee riders put in a top effort at gymkhana

Widgee Pony Club members riding in the march past at the Gympie Gymkhana.

What's going on around Widgee this week

Garden Expo visitors in for spectacular orchid display

SPECTACULAR: Visitors to this weekend's Gympie Garden Expo can expect to see some spectacular orchids on show.

Gympie's Garden Expo not to be missed

Diver relives shark attack horror

It was February 18 this year and Glenn was in the water with three mates.

Nitro Circus star Ryan Williams thrills Sunshine Coast fans

Ryan Williams in action at Nitro Circus Live on the Sunshine Coast.

Coast rider lives up to hometown hype on scooter, BMX

Natasha Exelby slams ABC after blooper fallout

Exelby has since left the broadcaster.

What happened to Natasha Exelby after that blooper

The sad secret behind Batman's creation

Batman has a new villain to add to his legendary rogue’s gallery.

Treasurer Scott Morrison bleeped during morning interview

Laurie Oakes questioned the Treasurer about education on Weekend Today.

Scott Morrison was censored seemingly at random by Channel Nine

REVIEW: The Play That Goes Wrong is laugh-a-minute fun

The cast of the Australian production of The Play That Goes Wrong.

FAWLTY Towers fans will love this comedy about amateur actors.

What's on the small screen this week

SBS Eurovision hosts Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst with Australia's 2017 representative Isaiah Firebrace, centre.

ISAIAH Firebrace is set to make his Eurovision debut.

you wont be able 2 beat this price!

16 Ces Rivers Road, Tamaree 4570

Residential Land 0 0 FROM $79,000!

For those looking for just the perfect place to create your own dream acreage retreat. Away from the hassles of everyday living, and yet close to the all that you...

quality home close 2 everything!

2 Riverstone Close, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 REDUCED TO...

Did you say you were looking for a nice, low set, modern, contemporary 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a great location for a great price? You did! Great! Because...

52 lifestyle dream acres!

1 Tinana Road, Goomboorian 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $329,000

Do something, do nothing stunning 52 acres on the highly sought after Eastern side of Gympie enroute to Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach and just 15 minutes to Gympie...

a lot 2 really like here!

12 Lillypilly Place, The Palms 4570

4 2 5 $399,000!

This Queenslander style home has got the lot! Space, privacy, position and price. You will search far and wide to find a better combination of everything that this...

10 acres, just 2 cheap!

8 Cahill Road, Woolooga 4570

Residential Land 0 0 REDUCED TO...

Always wanted to move to the country and start up your whole new private country style self-sufficient getaway? Fantastic scenic 10 acres on offer here folks, be...

move 2 the country in modern style!

10 Valley Grove, Gunalda 4570

House 4 2 $235,000!

SEARCH CRITERIA -1. Low set modern contemporary hardiplank and colour bond 4 bed 2 bathroom home on almost half an acre of land in the country. FOUND - 10 Valley...

Brand New Home - Move In Ready!

2 Knightsbridge Dve, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $489,000

Welcome to the first home of the desirable Sovereign Heights Estate in the Gympie District! Sits perfectly at the top of the estate with a great outlook. As soon...

CHANGE YOUR LIFE FOR THE BETTER!!!!

131 Blunder, Glastonbury 4570

Rural 3 2 9 AUCTION ON SITE...

High on the rise overlooking the property is this modern 3 bedroom home with lovely rural views. The home boasts a very large open plan kitchen dining lounge room...

This is the Dream of Country Living on 3.88ha (approx. 10acres)

1395 Mary Valley Road, Dagun 4570

House 3 1 2 $519,000

As soon as you drive down this long driveway past the horses grazing peacefully you know you are in for a special surprise. This stately 1908 Queenslander is...

QUALITY PROPERTY IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

569 Counter Road, Wolvi 4570

House 4 1 7 Auction On Site...

This is a rare opportunity to secure a beautiful 98 1/2 acre horse or cattle property, situated between Gympie and Tin Can Bay in the fertile countryside of...

Definitely among the movers

MEET THE TEAM: The agents2go team are (back from left) Simon Birks, Andrew Wilson, Andii Stewart, Kieran Ward and Jasmine Birks and (front) Joan Stewart, Bonnie Hollander and Linda Alexander.

Agents2go going from 'strength 2 strength'

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!