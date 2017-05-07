State-of-the-art facility at Cooinda

STATE-OF-THE-ART: Pictured in front of the new Hibiscus Building are Cooinda staff members Ruth Marsh, Tina Redding and Emily Turner.

A GRAND celebration is planned for the official opening of the new Hibiscus Building at Cooinda Aged Care.

The new building, which was nearly two years in development, provides accommodation for a further 50 residents and was purpose built with modern aged care in mind.

The staff at Cooinda Aged Care are justifiably proud of the new facilities which feature multiple technologies used to deliver first-class care and medication management.

"Hibiscus is replacing a number of rooms built as early as 1965 and is the pinnacle of aged-care accommodation, replacing the first aged care Gympie had to offer. It is a real standout in functionally and in appearance. It's the gold standard in this region,” said Cooinda CEO Robyn Cross.

Hibiscus will house 46 single rooms with ensuites and four suites which will have their own kitchenettes as well as a living room, bedroom and ensuite.

All of the rooms will have direct access to either a courtyard or deck and the entire facility will have ducted air-conditioning.

Inside there will also be a central dining/servery centre plus multiple TV lounges, activity areas and a dining room on each side of both floors of the double storey building.

Outside there has been extensive landscaping including the creation of a memorial garden, aviary, entertainment areas and gardens.

But the best part is it is suitable for all levels of care, except for secure memory support.

A registered nurse will be on shift 24 hours a day, seven days a week.