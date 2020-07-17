STATE OF PLAY: Gympie sport emerging from COVID cocoon
SPORT is slowly returning in some shape and version to the Gympie region as we emerge from the COVID shutdown straight into the heart of a chilly (Queensland) winter.
Netball, junior league, soccer, rugby league and basketball are just some of the sports that have started, or are about to start up again, while at the same time adhering to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions.
MORE GYMPIE SPORT NEWS:
'Bloody unbelievable': 2020 Rainbow Beach Fishing Classic spots sell out quickly
We're still here: how to contact your Gympie Times journalists
The Gympie races could 'break new ground' in th epost-COVID world
PURE MAGIC: 13 of Gympie's greatest sporting moments
If you need to get your message out about what your club is doing please email us at editor@gympietimes.com
Here is the state of play of some clubs taking to the field, court or paddock this season. Click on the links and it will take you straight to that club's Facebook page for more details:
JUNIOR rugby players will return to the field in a week, with the first games scheduled to take place at Noosa on July 24-25.
Training is underway and Come and Try for four and five-year-olds was held at Albert Park on Thursday afternoon.
MACCA: Why grassroots rugby is the solution to the games' woes in Australia
How the field squeeze in Gympie region is putting women's sport at risk
"Well Gympie, our season is on its way, with teams all starting back training this Thursday at 3:45 for juniors of all ages including our under 15 and under 17's girls who are looking to play some rugby," the club posted on Facebook this week.
"We don't care if you've never played a sport in your life, our rugby club is more than just about having sporting ability
"Our Ladies train Tuesday and Thursday night at 6:15pm.
"And our men and junior colts under 16/17 start this Thursday too at 6:15. So if your keen to come for a trot see you Thursday at some Stage and we can tackle.
The draw is almost finalised for all grades so stay tuned to big news shortly on what's coming our way.
It's never to late to sign on.
Netball action returned to the courts this week and here are the results from Monday's night's games.
REVEALED: THE 20 most influential people in Gympie sport
MONDAY netball results
4pm Games
Westy Wallabies 1 to Victory Squirts 3
McClintock Mustangs 0 to Netbelles 17 BYE game
CCC Rockets 4 to Kilkivan Junior Jets 9
5.10pm Games
Saints v One Mile - forfeit game
Wicked Westies 2 to CCC Diamonds 37
Chatsworth 27 to Victory Scorchers 6
6.20pm Games
Mayhem 6 to Priceline 22
Roth 25 to Kilkivan Seniors 8
Storm 24 to Thunder 11
Victory Fire 15 to Fusion 13
7.30pm Games
UCCC Girls v Bruisers - Forfeit game
Insiders 39 to Outsiders 11
Apparently 30 to Longshots 15
TUESDAY 14/07
4pm Games
Victory Sparks v Queens - Forfeit game
Smarties 7 to Kilkivan Jets 24
Shooting Stars 1 to South 18
Wild Westies 10 to CCC Stars 5
5.10pm Games
CCC Flyers 4 to Voltage 27
Allstar Smiles 38 to New Team 12
Victory Flames 21 to Blaze 14
With the Sunshine Coast Gympie Rugby League competition cancelled for 2020 the club is looking forward to the 2021 season and looking for interested sponsors.
The club is currently designing new jackets for next year and are putting out expressions off interest for sponsors that would like to have their business logo embroidered on to the club jackets and more importantly become a financial partner of our great club for 2021.
If there are any business's that would like to be a part of this sponsorship opportunity contact with club president Mitch on 0410 891 436 or email gympiedevilsrlfc@hotmail.com
GJRL Mini Mod games re-commence Friday at Albert Park.
GYMPIE FOOTBALL
Gympie United Gladiators had a training match in Gympie on Tuesday against a team from a higher division, and despite playing magnificently went down 7:1.
Some junior teams have already started back up, while others will recommence this weekend.
The Association started training and played a series of scratch matches this week and will return to proper competition next week at The Pavilion.
AFL: Gympie Cats' cancelled season 'a blessing' says Bromilow
BOWLS
Cooloola Coast Bowls Club weekly notes, by Gary Holyoak
So nice to be back playing once again. A lot of people are a little hesitant to be socialising as a player right now but we have had a good return to bowling this week and we, as a club, have to abide by certain rules to minimise the risk of the possible spreading of the virus.
We have followed all the guidelines and regulations to keep everyone as safe as possible. Our bowlers realised this and have enjoyed the return to bowling and are observing the changes that we all face at the moment no matter where we go.
GYMPIE SPORT: What's been happening in the region
The results for last week.
Tuesday 7th Nominated Mixed Pairs
A good turnout for our first day back. The green has been kept in first class condition and was a pleasure to play on. Although friendly for our first day, it was still very competitive.
Winners on the day were Natalie Halling and Kurt Steinscherer with consistent bowling.
Winners of the second round were Phil Parry and Gary Holyoak.
Thursday 9th Mixed Social Bowls
After a wet start all that braved the conditions enjoyed the freedom again on the green and were full of enthusiasm.
The outright winners were Allan Pearson and Terry Chamberlain.
Saturday 11th Scroungers
A reasonable turnout and spurred on by the spectators with their Burger and Chips, the game went one way then the next.
The Winner today was Kurt Steinscherer. Well done.
Sunday 12th Mixed Social Bowls
Beautiful weather must have stirred a lot of bowlers because we had a great turnout. Always a fun day but with a bit of venom.
The Winners were decided with a spin of the wheel and it was the lowest winning margin. Gaye Franks, Natalie Halling and Jill Falzon took the honours.
Thanks to all our members and visitors for obeying the rules and making our job easier. Let's keep up the good work and all work together to keep our community safe.
SUNSHINE LADIES BOWLS CLUB
It was lovely to get back into competition and social bowling.
Results for 10/07/20
Championship Pairs:- P Sibley, D Chippindall def D Hannah, S Madden. S Mitchell, U Cross
Def P Allen, C Bingham.
Unfortunately we have had to cancel the Final of the championship Fours due to a funtiob being held at the club. Time to be arranged.
Great to see some of our ladies completing the COVD Dining In Certificate we still need more ladies to complete the course it really isn't hard.
We would like all our ladies to please bring a slice on Friday as there is a big wake at the Club on Friday.