STATE OF PLAY: Gympie sport emerging from COVID cocoon

Time to brush off the boots and get ready to play Gympie. The Gympie Hammers are one of the local clubs who are excited to be heading back out on to the paddock. Photo is of Rugby Union A Grade Men Gympie Hammers taking on Caloundra, with Liam Urwin of Gympie in the thick of it.

SPORT is slowly returning in some shape and version to the Gympie region as we emerge from the COVID shutdown straight into the heart of a chilly (Queensland) winter.

Netball, junior league, soccer, rugby league and basketball are just some of the sports that have started, or are about to start up again, while at the same time adhering to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions.

If you need to get your message out about what your club is doing please email us at editor@gympietimes.com

Here is the state of play of some clubs taking to the field, court or paddock this season. Click on the links and it will take you straight to that club's Facebook page for more details:

GYMPIE HAMMERS RUGBY UNION

JUNIOR rugby players will return to the field in a week, with the first games scheduled to take place at Noosa on July 24-25.

Training is underway and Come and Try for four and five-year-olds was held at Albert Park on Thursday afternoon.

"Well Gympie, our season is on its way, with teams all starting back training this Thursday at 3:45 for juniors of all ages including our under 15 and under 17's girls who are looking to play some rugby," the club posted on Facebook this week.

Gympie Hammers rugby union club - (back,from left) Kellen Donoghue, Tayla Vogelpoel, Jack Downward and (front) Hudson Donoghue. Photo: Troy Jegers.

"We don't care if you've never played a sport in your life, our rugby club is more than just about having sporting ability

"Our Ladies train Tuesday and Thursday night at 6:15pm.

"And our men and junior colts under 16/17 start this Thursday too at 6:15. So if your keen to come for a trot see you Thursday at some Stage and we can tackle.

The draw is almost finalised for all grades so stay tuned to big news shortly on what's coming our way.

It's never to late to sign on.

Gympie Hammers girls Layla Milligan, Stella Crumblin and Georgina Simpson with Gympie Hammers President Jason McPherson

GYMPIE NETBALL

Netball action returned to the courts this week and here are the results from Monday's night's games.

MONDAY netball results

4pm Games

Westy Wallabies 1 to Victory Squirts 3

McClintock Mustangs 0 to Netbelles 17 BYE game

CCC Rockets 4 to Kilkivan Junior Jets 9

5.10pm Games

Saints v One Mile - forfeit game

Wicked Westies 2 to CCC Diamonds 37

Chatsworth 27 to Victory Scorchers 6

6.20pm Games

Mayhem 6 to Priceline 22

Roth 25 to Kilkivan Seniors 8

Storm 24 to Thunder 11

Victory Fire 15 to Fusion 13

7.30pm Games

UCCC Girls v Bruisers - Forfeit game

Insiders 39 to Outsiders 11

Apparently 30 to Longshots 15

Gympie and Districts Netball Club - Matilda Gook, Breanna Pearce and Hannah Ward. Photo: Bec Singh

TUESDAY 14/07

4pm Games

Victory Sparks v Queens - Forfeit game

Smarties 7 to Kilkivan Jets 24

Shooting Stars 1 to South 18

Wild Westies 10 to CCC Stars 5

5.10pm Games

CCC Flyers 4 to Voltage 27

Allstar Smiles 38 to New Team 12

Victory Flames 21 to Blaze 14

Colleen Miller, President of Gympie Netball and a major identity in Gympie sport

GYMPIE DEVILS RUGBY LEAGUE

With the Sunshine Coast Gympie Rugby League competition cancelled for 2020 the club is looking forward to the 2021 season and looking for interested sponsors.

Gympie Devils’ Jake Egan, who went to the club with experience in the Sunshine Coast Falcons setup.

The club is currently designing new jackets for next year and are putting out expressions off interest for sponsors that would like to have their business logo embroidered on to the club jackets and more importantly become a financial partner of our great club for 2021.

If there are any business's that would like to be a part of this sponsorship opportunity contact with club president Mitch on 0410 891 436 or email gympiedevilsrlfc@hotmail.com

Alec Jardine in action for the Gympie Devils under-18 side in a trial match earlier this year. Picture: Shane Zahner

Gympie Junior Rugby League

GJRL Mini Mod games re-commence Friday at Albert Park.

GYMPIE FOOTBALL

Gympie United Gladiators had a training match in Gympie on Tuesday against a team from a higher division, and despite playing magnificently went down 7:1.

Some junior teams have already started back up, while others will recommence this weekend.

Gympie United Gladiators vs Tallebudgera Valley Tigers - Adam Cross misses a goal by a whisker. Picture: Shane Zahner

GYMPIE BASKETBALL

The Association started training and played a series of scratch matches this week and will return to proper competition next week at The Pavilion.

Gympie Basketball women's grand finals - Naomi Lally collides with Kiah Monk at mid court. Photo: Miguel Galy

BOWLS

Cooloola Coast Bowls Club weekly notes, by Gary Holyoak

So nice to be back playing once again. A lot of people are a little hesitant to be socialising as a player right now but we have had a good return to bowling this week and we, as a club, have to abide by certain rules to minimise the risk of the possible spreading of the virus.

Gympie Division Ladies Bowls Association president Joyce Irvine's official day - Sunshine Ladies Bowls Club's junior vice-president Sue Madden, Sunshine Ladies Bowls Club's Pat Sibley, Gympie Division Ladies Bowls Association secretary Denise Dare, Gympie Division Ladies Bowls Association senior vice-president Janelle Westlake, Gympie Division Ladies Bowls Association president Joyce Irvine, Suns

We have followed all the guidelines and regulations to keep everyone as safe as possible. Our bowlers realised this and have enjoyed the return to bowling and are observing the changes that we all face at the moment no matter where we go.

The results for last week.

Tuesday 7th Nominated Mixed Pairs

A good turnout for our first day back. The green has been kept in first class condition and was a pleasure to play on. Although friendly for our first day, it was still very competitive.

Winners on the day were Natalie Halling and Kurt Steinscherer with consistent bowling.

Winners of the second round were Phil Parry and Gary Holyoak.

Thursday 9th Mixed Social Bowls

After a wet start all that braved the conditions enjoyed the freedom again on the green and were full of enthusiasm.

The outright winners were Allan Pearson and Terry Chamberlain.

Cooloola Coast Bowls Club - Terry Chamberlain, David McClurg, Marg Turmaine, president Jill Falzon and Janet Patzwald.

Saturday 11th Scroungers

A reasonable turnout and spurred on by the spectators with their Burger and Chips, the game went one way then the next.

The Winner today was Kurt Steinscherer. Well done.

Sunday 12th Mixed Social Bowls

Beautiful weather must have stirred a lot of bowlers because we had a great turnout. Always a fun day but with a bit of venom.

The Winners were decided with a spin of the wheel and it was the lowest winning margin. Gaye Franks, Natalie Halling and Jill Falzon took the honours.

Thanks to all our members and visitors for obeying the rules and making our job easier. Let's keep up the good work and all work together to keep our community safe.

SUNSHINE LADIES BOWLS CLUB

It was lovely to get back into competition and social bowling.

Results for 10/07/20

Championship Pairs:- P Sibley, D Chippindall def D Hannah, S Madden. S Mitchell, U Cross

Def P Allen, C Bingham.

Unfortunately we have had to cancel the Final of the championship Fours due to a funtiob being held at the club. Time to be arranged.

Great to see some of our ladies completing the COVD Dining In Certificate we still need more ladies to complete the course it really isn't hard.

We would like all our ladies to please bring a slice on Friday as there is a big wake at the Club on Friday.