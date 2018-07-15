STATE OF MIND: Devils players educated about mental illness

ALL SMILES: Matt Ballin and David Shillington enjoy their time with the Gympie Devils at the Gympie Men of League kick -off club event.

MEN of League Queensland state manager David Shillington and NRL State of Mind ambassador Matt Ballin have been equipping the Gympie Devils will the tools to educate the players about mental illness.

Through the NRL's State of Mind program, the Devils have been learning about mental health, who to contact if they have need to talk to someone and also to have help seeking behaviours.

Matt Ballin during his time at the Manly Sea Eagles. DAN HIMBRECHTS

Gympie Devils coach Bob Leitch said it was very timely for the club that Ballin and Shillington had spoken to the players.

"This year there have been players and staff members who have suffered and it has become obvious and it has been really relevant that Dave and Matty turned up and recognised that they had problems,” Leitch said.

"We have been open in the past but there has been no education about mental illness through rugby league clubs."

David Shillington during his time playing for the Gold Coast Titans. DAN HIMBRECHTS

The Devils are hoping to reduce the stigma around the club and the importance of a healthy mind.

Since Ballin and Shillington had been holding sessions, Leitch said he had noticed positives within his players.

"I think State of Mind is important, it is just about bringing it out in the open. There is no stigma, it used to be that you had something wrong with you but we are open at the club. If you need help you have someone to talk to,” Leitch said.

"We are more aware and are more respectful of each other, not that we weren't before. There is hugging going on again and it (State of Mind program) has brought a trust and belonging within each other.

"This season has brought a trust amongst the players that have continued to turn up to games. It was very timely this year.”

Ballin said State of Mind was better equipping players.

"State of Mind allows players to help each other and themselves,” he said.

"There is an action plan and what the players need to work on and their skills in regard to mental health.

"I have been watching the Devils at training and they have great footy skills. During discussions I have noticed they are mature and understand mental health.

"I can see they have taken on those practices.”

If you or someone you know requires help, phone: Lifeline 131114, Mensline 1300789978, Suicide Call Back Service 1300659467 or Beyond Blue 1300224636.