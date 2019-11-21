Menu
The State of Emergency has been lifted but a fire ban remains in place for the Gympie region.
News

State of Emergency lifted from Gympie, but danger not over

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
21st Nov 2019 10:38 AM
AUTHORITIES have lifted the state of fire emergency warning from the Gympie region but a total ban remains in place as one blaze continues to burn at Fraser Island.

The city was smothered late yesterday afternoon in smoke from the fire, which is burning near the Hook Point access road at the island’s south.

The blaze was started by a lightning strike.

Bushfire.
A Department of Environment and Sciences spokesman said smoke will continue to affect areas including Dilli Village, Hook Point, Sheridian flats and Lake Boomanjin.

Gympie residents may also be affected.

The fire ban remains in place until midnight Sunday December 8, and the fire danger risk is still high.

