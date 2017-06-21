23°
News

State MP to road trip from Brisbane to Cairns

21st Jun 2017 6:00 AM
ROAD TRIP: Queensland Minister for Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports Mark Bailey will drive from Brisbane to Cairns.
ROAD TRIP: Queensland Minister for Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports Mark Bailey will drive from Brisbane to Cairns. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MAIN Roads and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey is setting off today on a week-and-a-half long road trip of Queensland's iconic coastal highway.

The journey will take in the full 1,652kms from Brisbane to Cairns, and is set to include visits to many of the communities - big and small - that rely on the highway to prosper.

Those communities have the chance of further prosperity thanks to the jointly funded 10-year, $8.5 billion Bruce Hwy Upgrade Program, which will reportedly support 2,394 direct jobs.

"The Bruce Hwy continues to be a key priority, thanks to the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to continuously improving safety, flood immunity and capacity on our state's road network,” Mr Bailey said.

"The Bruce Hwy Upgrade Program is being rolled out, successfully saving lives all the way up the Queensland coast, and I'm keen to not only see the work that is being done first-hand but also talk to people about our record roads program we're delivering announced in last week's Budget.”

Mr Bailey said some towns were still struggling with the devastating impacts of Cyclone Debbie, and he wanted to make sure they knew they had not been forgotten and that recovery projects were continuing as fast as possible.

"With the significant impacts from Cyclone Debbie felt earlier this year, funding of $105million has been allocated across Queensland in 2017-18 to undertake restoration works,” he said.

Among the locations Mr Bailey will visit are those earmarked for ongoing funding in the Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program 2017-18 to 2020-21 (QTRIP).

"The Palaszczuk Government is delivering record funding for road and transport projects across the state as part of the four year QTRIP, which outlines close to $21 billion of investment.”

According to the press release, the QTRIP 2017-18 to 2020-21 outlines more than $500 million of works in 2017-18 on the Bruce Hwy, with a number of key projects and programs underway, including*:

. Cairns Southern Access Stage 2 - Robert Road to Foster Road ($58 million)

. Cattle and Frances Creeks Upgrade south of Ingham ($118.9 million)

. Sandy Gully Bridge Upgrade north of Bowen ($57.5 million)

. Mackay Ring Road ($497.8 million)

. Northern Access Upgrade Stage I, Rockhampton ($121 million)

. Cooroy to Curra - Section C ($384.2 million)

. Caloundra Road to Sunshine Motorway (total estimated cost $929.3 million)

. Bruce Hwy Safety Package, including pavement widening ($814 million)

. Bruce Hwy Overtaking Lanes ($275 million)

Furthermore, the recent federal and state budgets have seen over $1 billion in savings across the Bruce Hwy program reinvested towards new works on the Bruce Hwy, namely*:

. $14 million to upgrade the Wide Bay Hwy/Bruce Hwy intersection upgrade.

. $662.5 million towards priority upgrades between Pine River and Caloundra.

. $150 million for the Deception Bay Interchange upgrade.

. $228.3 million for additional safety works.

"And QTRIP doesn't just deliver great infrastructure, it will also support nearly 17,000 direct jobs over the life of the four year program,” Mr Bailey said.

"This is in stark contrast to the Newman-Nicholls Government, which slashed roads funding by $600 million and stalled road infrastructure across Queensland when they were in power.”

In addition, Mr Bailey, who is also Energy Minister, will discuss Queensland's renewable energy boom.

"In 18 months, Queensland has seen an unprecedented level of renewable energy investment activity with 17 large-scale projects in the pipeline worth $2.2 billion of investment, 2200 jobs and 1200 megawatts if clean power to the state, reducing emissions by 2.8 tonnes a year,” he said.

"We're also backing Queenslanders by investing $1.16 billion in our recently announced Powering Queensland Plan which will put downward pressure cost of living expenses, deliver new jobs and investment and lead the transition to a clean energy future.”

(*funding amounts are estimated total project costs)

Gympie Times

Topics:  bruce highway gympie main roads politics queensland

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

The dumbest mistake you can make on your CV

The dumbest mistake you can make on your CV

IT’S one of the dumbest mistakes you can make when applying for a new job.

It's here: You can get IKEA in Gympie from today

Customers will now be able to get Ikea products delivered to Gympie.

A win for Gympie shoppers

REVEALED: How the Wide Bay is struggling

SOCIAL UPTAKE: Wide Bay Burnett has the highest rate of social security uptake in Australia.

New report shows biggest problems for Wide Bay Burnett.

Wide Bay's big industries changing

The number of Health care jobs has skyrocketed in the region.

Health care, retail the industries of the future.

Local Partners

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

4WD comes unstuck on sand bar at Double Island Point.

Kids in back as 4WD plunges into water ad Double Island Point

Germany's top classical orchestra returns to Gympie

CLASSIC PERFORMANCE: Chamber Philharmonia Cologne will perform in Gympie's St Patrick's Church this Friday night.

Top German ensemble brings classical music to Gympie

Creative generation of Gympie students hit the stage

PROUD TO PERFORM: Talented students from two Gympie high schools and six primary schools are rehearsing every Tuesday for their participation in next month's Creative Generation - State Schools Onstage.

Performing arts students rehearse for state-wide event

What's on around Gympie region this week?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary for June 20-25

Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring from acting

THREE-TIME Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis, widely considered one of the pre-eminent actors of his generation, is retiring from acting, according to Variety.

EXCLUSIVE: Simon reveals truth behind MAFS reunion rumours

CUP STARS: Married at First Sight's Nadia, Sean, Alene, Simon, Jesse, Lauren and John.

MARRIED at First Sight star on the cast's special trip to Ipswich

Paul McCartney to announce Aussie tour tomorrow

Paul McCartney performs on Day 2 of the 2015 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Friday, June 19, 2015, in Dover, Del.

Would you like to ask him a question?

Netflix could be blocked in Australia over content quota

The Netflix logo. Supplied by Netflix.

Netflix, Stan and other streaming services could be blocked

ACA-awesome! Pitch Perfect 3 drops teaser trailer

Aussie comic on set of Pitch Perfect 3

ACA-EXCITEMENT!

Karl Stefanovic and his girlfriend live it up in Bora Bora

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough soak up the sun in Bora Bora.

KARL and girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough have escaped the Sydney cold.

Aussie Bach villains’ US debut cancelled

Keira Maguire says she was set to appear on Bachelor in Paradise.

Keira and Sam have their US reality TV dreams cancelled.

CITY HEIGHTS !!

24 Calton Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Auction

Exceptional quality - timbered home on a brick base with hardwood floors, high ceilings, beautifully renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, landscaped private...

MUST MUST MUST BE SOLD !!

6 Harkins Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Great position, neat as a pin. Located where the rear views are spectacular with plenty of room for the kids and pets. Features include: * 4 reverse cycle...

MOTIVATED VENDORS, BE QUICK!

417 Cootharaba Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 3 1 4 $599,000

We are proud to market this beautiful property for our clients who wish to downsize and move onto a smaller parcel of land. This 10 acre property being only 25...

OPPORTUNITY FOR DEVELOPERS

3 lots Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $699,000

We are proud to offer for sale this 4.09 ha (10.1 acres) block of Northerly and Easterly facing land just minutes away from Mary Street and other local...

KIN KIN LIFESTYLE

Kin Kin 4571

Residential Land 0 0 $400,000

Located approx 5 kilometres from the country township of Kin Kin, approx 35 kilometres and approx 25 minutes drive from Noosa, this 103 acre property offers an...

KIN KIN&#39;S BEST KEPT SECRET

216 Western Branch Road, Kin Kin 4571

Residential Land 0 0 $550,000

Tucked away up this quiet no through road lies a beautiful 42.64 ha (approx 100 acres) parcel of land with spectacular views, located just 10 minutes out of Kin...

ready 2 live the good life!

14 Fleming Road, Glenwood 4570

3 2 4 OFFERS OVER...

Better be quick with this HOT property! The last time we had one this good it lasted only 1 day on the market! Are looking for just a really lovely, neat and tidy...

Impressive Southside as new home on 1 acre

82 Rocks Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $545,000

Only built in March 2016, this beautiful as new family brick home on the high side of Rocks Road is situated on a desirable flood-free 4001m2 and has just come to...

BUILT FROM NATURE - NATURALLY STUNNING !!

21 Johnstone Road, Southside 4570

House 6 4 4 $750,000

Situated on the Southside, this unique and spectacular designed stonemason built home will certainly give you the WOW factor as soon as you step inside and take in...

WHAT AN OPPORTUNITY!

46 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $130,000

- Acting Under Instruction from the Public Trustee - Renovate or Remove (Timber House) - Prime 1053m2 gently sloping allotment - Inspection by Appointment L/N...

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!