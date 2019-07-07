State move a disaster for Gympie region fishers

PRICE OF PRIVITISATION: Mark Alexander and Joe McLeod (pictured) say they will be forced to dump top table fish like whiting with the introduction of ITQ's privatisation of fish and local whiting.

PRICE OF PRIVITISATION: Mark Alexander and Joe McLeod (pictured) say they will be forced to dump top table fish like whiting with the introduction of ITQ's privatisation of fish and local whiting. Contributed

GIVEN the small number of commercial catching endorsements within the inshore net fishery (now down to 1/6th of the 1990s), regulations, and Total Allowable Commercial Catch on some species, why is fish privatisation under Individual Transferable Quotas required or needed as managers continue to downsize consumers' local fish share in the marketplace?

No feasibility studies have been carried out to look at negative impacts, social or economic, that we know exist for ITQ fisheries within the coral reef fin fish and spanner crab fisheries.

ITQs were a disaster for Tin Can Bay, socially and economically, with an abundance of spanner crab off Fraser Island, yet no quota for local boats as spanner crab fishers were pushed into hard times. Why?

Currently fishers believe more ITQ quota management is manifestly unfair, with no assistance or special circumstance assistance package offered to long-term fishers,many of whom will suffer hardship and loss with ITQ introduction. No fair-minded person would condone this treatment and no union would stand for it. Such predetermined ITQ/fish privatisation agendas by bureaucrats are now seen as an attack on small-scale independent fishers, causing property and income loss, while imposing extra costs and penalties. Yes, extra costs just to carry out what they were once allowed to do. Many fishers believe it's paramount to fraud given that QF has not demonstrated that such destructive and divisive ITQ management, which wastes fish, is required or needed and appears to be about fish privatisation, given TACC management would have done the same job if needed.

Queensland Police states fraud is "behaviour that's deceptive, dishonest, corrupt or unethical” and many fishers believe that QF has acted in such a manner. QF has failed to satisfy basic obligations to commercial fishers with current property rights, and there is an absence of control and safeguards which would be offered and expected across other types of workplace, which could result in loss of revenue and property. A CCC enquiry is needed into Queensland Fisheries.

Many commercial fishers will be forced to discard money fish like whiting, or incur greater debt and operating costs with this proposed type of ITQ fish management system.

This system is divisive for commercial fishers, incites discontent between the haves and have-nots promoted wasting of fish, and puts extra pressure on other fish stock.

It creates consolidation and a form of serfdom, a class difference, while the Queensland public misses out on local fish, such is fish privatisation.

Our self-serving, overpaid bureaucrats, with no care or compassion, have failed to listen or seek or provide any form of compensation, structural adjustment package, buyout opportunities for older folk or avenues of appeal for aggrieved victims. Most fishers believe this approach is manifestly unfair and a deliberate attempt to destroy any long-standing property rights and their superannuation, given past state governments have demonstrated that current commercial fishing licences/symbols are in fact property, as past buyouts proved.

Currently with the proposed fish allocation, some fishers will get a windfall while many others will get devalued property rights, loss of opportunity, and no compensation, buyouts, appeals process or restructure package. Many will have to wear new costs with new nets or boats, fish other inshore grounds, and target non-ITQ fish with even fewer fishing options while having to dump top-table fish because of a management system which very few commercial fishers want or support.

This demonstrates the total lack of understanding of this complex inshore fishery by overpaid experts, bureaucrats and politicians, who are making decisions to privatise fish which not only impact the commercial fishing sector but its land-based beneficiaries in businesses and the fresh-fish- eating local public.

Joe McLeod,

Tin Can Bay

Fisheries Queensland response:

: A Fisheries Queensland spokesman has provided the following response to the above letter:

These comments do not reflect the intent or the reality of our Sustainable Fisheries reforms.

The Government is delivering sustainable fisheries that will preserve our fisheries for Queenslanders now and into the future.

Having provided $20 million of funding for the Sustainable Fisheries Strategy in 2017, the Government delivered another $10.6 million this year.

This money includes direct assistance for commercial fishers to buy and install new technology.

The Government has undertaken more than two years of stakeholder engagement and consultation to ensure we can maintain a sustainable fishery for all Queenslanders.

A discussion paper for on the regulations is open now, with hundreds of people having already had their say. We encourage all Queenslanders interested in our fisheries to make a submission.