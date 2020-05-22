State ‘listens to the science’ - but only when its convenient

TO open or not to open?



It’s the question of the week as this country’s dodgy version of Border Force rolls on and the premiers fire away at each other.

Should the borders be open?

I’m not an expert; nor have I played one on TV (if you want to know about life as a random naval seaman on the other hand, then I’m your guy).

So why not defer to the experts?

Australia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said this week “there’s little reason to keep state borders closed”.

I assume he’s got the job because of his scientific expertise. And hasn’t “listen to the science” been the mantra of the past five or so years?

So, we’re ignoring the science then. That would make the decision political, which is fine if that’s your game.

Chief Health Officer of Queensland Dr Jeannette Young, revealed this week the state’s schools closure were about the message rather than the scientific evidence. Photographer: Liam Kidston

And Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young revealed sometimes politics did trump science, with school closures “about messaging” rather than evidence they were not a high-risk environment for the virus’s spread.

So not following the science then. Got it.

The simplicity of this flow chart astounds.

Incidentally, if you want to know why addressing climate change has proven such a difficult task, Australia’s border farce paints a pretty clear picture.