OPINION: State has questions to answer over council issues

Legislation should not be accepted at face value - otherwise, what might happen to these guys?

USED to promote good governance, it seems political transparency also helps see into the past.

This might be the key takeaway from the latest council debate, with worries over increased power for the CEO ultimately highlighting that authority was already afforded.

When combined with other recent developments, serious questions should be asked about state legislation and what is allowed under it - especially when it comes to preventing political manipulation.

All councils are guided by state legislation, and the existence of loopholes which could grant significant power to a non-elected position is a concern.

This, of course, does not absolve the council from any governing responsibility themselves. The fact that something can be done does not automatically make it a good idea.

If it was found legislation allowed a goat to be sacrificed every council meeting, one would hope there would be robust debate over the ethics and morality of the matter - not mere acceptance and a recommendation made on the best knife to use.

Yesterday's decision to ensure councillors' involvement in matters is to be applauded as a step in the right direction.