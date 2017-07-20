State Government's big plans for the Sunshine Coast

The Palaszczuk Government has announced a multi-billion dollar, four-year infrastructure strategy for the Sunshine Coast.

THE Palaszczuk Government has announced a multi-billion dollar, four-year infrastructure strategy for the Sunshine Coast.

The big ticket items include already announced projects including the Caloundra Road to Sunshine Motorway upgrade, completion of the Cooroy-Curra section "C" of the Bruce Highway, passing lanes for the North Coast Rail between Beerburrum and Nambour and an $89m four-year Suncoast Power line capacity improvement from Palmwoods to Maroochydore.

Sunshine Coast Airport expansion is mentioned without a funding allocation and a convention/exhibition/performing arts centre rates mention as having an initial plan completed and being ready for strategic assessment undet its "Maturing the Infrastructure Pipeline".

It notes a regional library to support the Maroochydore Principle Development Area had progressed to a strategic assessment stage with Sunshine Coast Council.

The State Government has also provided infrastructure support for the Maroochydore Principal Development Area and says the undersea cable proposal was progressing through the concept stage to explore opportunities for private sector investment.

Light rail for region was described as being Sunshine Coast Council led and having the equivalent of a preliminary evaluation completed.

It says the next step would be a business case with the potential for private sector support.

The project is not listed as having attracted State Government funding as part of its four-year infrastructure strategy.

However a "high quality bus connection" between Caloundra and Maroochydore was being planned as part of a comprehensive public transport strategy for the southern Sunshine Coast including investment options for enhanced and or rapid bus services through the Coast Connect "Caloundra to Maroochydore Quality Bus Corridor initiative".

The Mooloolah River Interchange is noted as having had a preliminary evaluation" completed but the critical infrastructure project to delivery an efficient entry way into the central Sunshine Coast is yet to secure funding.

The government notes it has improved transport connections to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with roundabouts upgraded on Kawana Way, public transport services addressed, a new bus route and additional services.

There is also a new state primary school for Caloundra South and $10m funding for Currimundi Special School as well as about another $150m to be spent on the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Stage two of the $88.52m Lake Macdonald Dam upgrade has also been allocated $2m.

Specific funding has been allocated to the following projects:

Caloundra Road to Sunshine Motorway Bruce Highway upgrade: $79.968m to June, $120m (2017-18), $150m (2018-19), $579.282m (2019-20, 2020-21).

Kawana Way roundabouts: $16.316m (to June), $5.242m (2017-18), $440,000 (2018-19).

North Coast Line capacity improvements: $1.35m (to June), $16.9m (2017-18), $45m (2018-19) #36.75m (2019-20, 2020-21).

Suncoast Power - Palmwoods to Maroochydore upgrade: $19.43m (to June), $6.897m (2017-18), $34.49m (2018-19), $28.8m (2019-20, 2020-21).

Sunshine Coast Health Service: $1.75bn (to June), $64.737m (2017-18), $22.511m (2018-19), $46.23 (2019-20, 2020-21).

Currimundi Special School: $9.48m (2017-18).

Caloundra South primary school: $31.9m.