State gives $63k boost to our regional show societies

EVERYONE loves the Show, and the State Government agrees, giving more than $63,000 in funding to Gympie region show societies.

The Gympie District Show Society received the biggest slice of the pie, with $42,714 to help keep the crowds rolling in.

The Mary Valley Show Society ($8784), Goomeri District Show Society ($6706) and the Kilkivan Show and Campdraft Association ($5137) were also given a boost by the State Government as part of a statewide $2-million budget.

Minister for Local Government Mark Furner said the local shows play a vital role for communities across the state.

"The shows don't just provide an opportunity for people to gather, connect, compete and compare; they're integral to local economies, generating a return of around $84million into Queensland communities,” Mr Furner said.

"This funding goes a long way to help the shows continue to put smiles on the faces of Queenslanders, young and old.”

As well as using the grant for running costs and maintenance, show societies that own their own grounds will now be able to use up to half of their funding to build new infrastructure essential to the running of the show.

Across the state, grant allocations range from $5000 for small show societies up to $150,000 for the Royal National Agricultural and Industrial Association of Queensland to conduct the Ekka.

The Queensland Chamber of Agricultural Societies has also been allocated funding to help support and mentor show societies

QCAS General Manager, Karen Wolf welcomed the government funding.

"The annual show grant enables show societies to provide safe, enjoyable events each year,” Mrs Wolf said.