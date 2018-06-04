Menu
Gympie MP Tony Perrett.
News

State funding promise for Gympie hospital encouraging

Tom Daunt
by
4th Jun 2018 12:01 AM

WHILE Gympie MP Tony Perrett has welcomed the news the State Government will fund infrastructure improvements and maintenance issues at Gympie Hospital, he said the funds "seem to be more about padding the figures.”

Mr Perrett said he was "encouraged” the government was giving the Gympie Hospital some attention, but has warned against the government putting Gympie residents on the "never-ending merry-go-round of plans for plans for plans”.

"We all know that many of the buildings at the hospital are well past their functional life and have become so run down due to age and deterioration,” Mr Perrett said.

"Replacing a paging and power system and a paint job in the entrance and some wards I would have thought would have been part of a normal maintenance program.

"Considering the Government delayed the release of our master plan for a year, which meant our CT scanner was not installed until May last year, I am concerned that the Minister for Health, Steven Miles, now says 'there's a plan to do more master planning'.”

According to Mr Perrett, the latest hospital performance data shows 24 per cent of Emergency Department patients were not seen within clinically recommended times and 61 per cent of patients waited in an ambulance longer than the designated 30 minutes.

"These aren't just numbers, they are real people in real emergencies who are struggling to get the health care they need,” Mr Perrett said.

Gympie Times

